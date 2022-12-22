The Like A Girl team at Mound Westonka is in its second year of empowering young women. Like A Girl is a DECA career development chapter project, led by seniors Laura Sunnarborg and Avery Roerig, and junior Natalie Miner. The team has held numerous events over the last two years, aimed at helping girls prepare for professional careers.

Like A Girl hosted a Mother Daughter Gala at Grandview Middle School last weekend. The goals of the event included networking between women, and strengthening bonds between moms and daughters. Jill Lawrence was the keynote speaker, and delivered an inspiring message about her path from starting out in the business world, to being a top ranked wealth advisor in the nation and the CEO of BlueStem Wealth Partners.

