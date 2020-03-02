One person is dead following a fire in Long Lake over the weekend, according to authorities.
According to the Long Lake Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 11 p.m. Sunday night to reports of a house fire in the 1100 block of Willow Drive North. Crews reported the home was fully engulfed on arrival.
Reports indicate that three people were in the home at the time of the fire – two of whom managed to escape the home before crews arrived. The third person was later found dead inside the home, according to reports.
The names of the victims have not been released, and the matter remains under investigation.
