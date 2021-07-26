The Wood-Rill Scientific and Natural Area in Orono has grown in size.
Recently, the Dayton Family donated another 38.5 acres to the 141 acre Scientific and Natural Area, which is home to trees as old as 350 years old.
“Wood-Rill preserves an outstanding example of Sugar Maple “Big Woods” forest,” Holly Bernardo, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Central Region SNA Supervisor, said. “Some of the trees here are upwards of 350-year-old, with many between 120-180 years old. Because of that, about 100 acres of Wood-Rill is designated old growth. The site provides habitat for the red-shouldered hawk, a species of special concern in Minnesota and the endangered butternut tree.”
Bruce and Ruth Stricker Dayton gifted the land to the Minnesota DNR in the mid-1990s and continued donate the land until the last parcels were gifted in May. The first donation was over 100 acres
Bruce Dayton, who ran the Dayton’s Department store, died in 2015 at the age of 97 while Ruth Stricker died last year and they had the last parcels of land donated after their deaths. Hennepin County approved the last donation in May.
According to Bob Djupstrom, a retired SNA Program Supervisor for the DNR who wrote a story on the Dayton’s donation for the Winter 2015 issue of SNA Nature Notes, the DNR’s Minnesota Biological Survey (MBS) in identified 1995 Wood-Rill as an outstanding example of Minnesota’s “big woods” forest.
Djupstrom wrote that he to contact the Dayton family to talk about the importance of the area. They met and Djupstrom wrote that he told Dayton one of the options the DNR used to protect the land was purchase but instead Dayton offered to donate the land. Djupstrom said that Dayton’s started acquire the land in the 1940s and continued to acquire land into the 1990s.
“This parcel include native maple-basswood forest and a larger block of black ash swamp,” Bernardo said. “It also contains the Dayton family’s home, several other buildings and a small prairie restoration. The Dayton’s had all the buildings removed from the land, which will be planted with native vegetation from seeds collected at the site.”
There are only two SNA’s in Hennepin County, out of 168 areas. The SNA program was started 52 years ago and has annual budget of $3.5 million.
“Scientific and Natural Areas are public lands open to recreational activities that do not disturb natural conditions, such as birdwatching, nature photography, and hiking,” Bernardo said. “SNAs are established for their outstanding ecological features. Scientific research and education is also a primary use of these sites.”
As for Wood-Rill, it has more than 125 species of wildflowers and ferns, 49 species of trees and shrubs, and dozens of types of grasses and sedges. Nearly 100 kinds of birds have been spotted in the area. It is one of the few SNA’s with trails and public facilities.
“We would recommend hiking the trails to view the old, large trees, which are especially brilliant when they turn colors in the fall,” Bernardo said. “Bring the binoculars too to check for a variety of birds. Scientific and Natural Areas are a great place to get out into nature, and experience all the benefits it can provide.”
Wood-Rill was named after a line in a poem by William Wordsworth, “His daily teachers had been woods and rills,” referring to woods and small streams.
