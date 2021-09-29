Instead of joining the back-to-school rush at Grandview Middle School, 12-year-old Morgan Johnson left for Monaco and what could be the beginning of a career in professional ballet.
The week before her departure date of Sept. 8, Morgan is soft-spoken and composed; “a little” nervous but also very much “excited to begin this new chapter in my life,” she says.
Morgan has trained in ballet since she was 7 and in other forms of dance since age 3.
“She has this light in her when it comes to dance,” says mom Dayna Johnson. “Of course, seeing your 12-year-old daughter move to a different country is very tricky, just in the fact that we’d never have expected her to be leaving home so soon, but we’re very excited for her and happy to support her in every way we can.”
The prospect of Morgan pursuing ballet professionally, of maybe eventually becoming the principal dancer in a professional ballet company and of dancing the role of Giselle (“I would love to play her someday!” says Morgan) became more real at this year’s Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP).
Morgan’s performance during finals at the annual scholarship competition earned her the invitation, complete with a full tuition scholarship, to Academie Princesse Grace and at an age almost two years younger than the academy normally admits.
“I pretty much knew my answer right away: to follow my heart and continue my passion,” says Morgan, her smile widening.
“Especially coming from such a small town, I think it’s just exciting to see the big opportunities that can happen,” adds Dayna.
It was through Morgan’s instructors at WestMet Classical Training in Long Lake that she was introduced to YAGP. Morgan was one of Allynne Noelle and Thomas Brown’s first students when they opened WestMet, Morgan having trained already with Noelle while they both were at Summit Dance Shoppe in Plymouth.
“She’s really a bit of an outlier with respect to ballet,” says Noelle. “She has a ton of natural ability, she’s very gifted. And she’s a perfectionist, which works very well with the art of ballet.”
The only deficit that Morgan had when she first came to them, says Noelle, was an overabundance of energy, something that Noelle says Morgan has since harnessed to her benefit.
Both Noelle and Brown had built their own careers in professional ballet before founding WestMet, and Noelle says that an invitation to Princess Grace is “an outrageous opportunity” for a student wishing to take ballet to the higher levels: graduation there is synonymous with signing to a professional ballet company, a process the academy helps to coordinate.
“Morgan’s basically set for life now, for her career,” says Noelle. “She’s just an unstoppable force now. She was destined to do great things in ballet and now she’s found one of the top schools in the world that’s going to help her fulfill that dream.”
The hope is, she’ll be invited back year after year.
“She just found a love for it—through her teachers and especially the last few years she’s had much more focus on ballet. She just found something that in her heart, in ballet, just drives her,” says Dayna.
