The Dakota Rail Regional Trail will be resurfaced this summer, and the work will require closures of portions of the trail on weekdays between late June and early September. The entire trail will be open on weekends throughout the summer.
In preparation for the resurfacing, pavement repairs will be made between June 14 and 29. The trail will remain open during these repairs, but trail users are asked to use caution and obey all construction signs.
Beginning June 21 and continuing approximately until July 9, the trail will be closed from County Road 110 W. to the Carver County border for resurfacing. Work will continue east for the remainder of the summer, with one trail segment closed at a time, until the entire project is complete around September 10.
The work involves installing a thin surface layer to seal the existing pavement and requires the trail to be closed for a few days to allow the material to dry. Drying time can vary, so a trail will typically remain closed until the entire segment is dry. The work helps extend the life of the pavement and ensure a smooth and consistent trail surface.
The Dakota Rail Regional Trail follows a former rail corridor from Wayzata through Orono, Minnetonka Beach, Spring Park, Mound, Minnetrista and St. Bonifacius. Three Rivers manages approximately 15 miles of the trail in suburban Hennepin County. The trail continues through Carver County and extends to Lester Prairie in McLeod County. The trail is one of Three Rivers’ most popular regional, trails, with an estimated 474,000 visits to it in 2019.
For project updates, including a map showing construction dates and closures, visit ThreeRiversParks.org.
