The Three Rivers Park District is beginning the trail crossing project along the Dakota Rail Regional Trail at Orono’s Orchard Road on April 22. Orono Orchard Road will be closed to northbound traffic during this time. Alternative routes for trail users and drivers will be available.
The project will reconstruct the intersection in order to make improvements for everyone who visits. A second intersection where the trail meets County Road 110 in Minnetrista will also be reconstructed. Construction will continue until July 3.
The Dakota Trail is the focus for another project Three Rivers Park District and the City of Wayzata are working on. Three Rivers manages the segment of the trail that runs from downtown Wayzata to the Hennepin County border in Minnetrista. The project will permanently reroute the trail from Ferndale Road to Lake Street.
“The extension of the trail is expected to increase the number of users by expanding the service area and better connecting users to parks, green spaces, nature areas, shopping, dining, activity centers and the regional trail network,” according to Three Rivers.
The trail will run four blocks on the shore side of Lake Street and will include lanes for bikes and pedestrians. Construction began in March and will last through late summer 2020.
Three Rivers is also working on other projects throughout the area.
Baker Park, the oldest park in the district, is getting a makeover. The play area was originally developed in 1977 and only received some upgrades in 1993. The Baker Park Play Area Redevelopment is a signature project for Three Rivers in 2020.
The redevelopment design includes an inclusive play area for children of all ages, a new climbing component as well as a re-creation of the zip line feature. The play area will be closed for construction now through Fall 2020. It’s projected the area will be open to the public spring of 2021.
The play area project is a part of phase two of the 2019/2020 Baker recreation area restroom and boat rental rehabilitation project, which began the spring of 2019. When the project is finished, all six existing restrooms and building structures will be replaced. The Metropolitan Council Parks and Trails Legacy Fund grant program partially funded the project.
