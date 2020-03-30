What started as a way to make a healthy snack at home has turned into a local business for the D’Alessandro family.
D’Avocado, named as a nod to their family’s Italian heritage, opened just over a year ago and is an Orono-based business that makes and distributes chocolate made from avocados. D’Avocado products are currently found in 250 locations across the Midwest, including Harvest Moon Co-op, Target, Fresh Thyme, Kowalskis, Lakewinds Food Co-op, The Wedge, Valley Natural Foods and Lunds & Byerlys.
The idea was the brainchild of owners Greg and Jennie D’Alessandro. Jennie made their recipe in her kitchen as a healthy alternative snack for her, Greg and their three daughters for about a year before the business began. After job changes, they decided to open their own business to sell Jennie’s recipe.
Along with avocados, D’Avocado is made of cocoa powder, honey, lemon juice, pure vanilla extract and guar gum. Shelf life was one major challenge the company faced from the beginning. Avocados typically have a shelf life of three to five days, so the D’Alessandro’s began testing ways to increase their product’s shelf life.
After selling his car to complete their third test, Greg found a way to increase D’Avocado’s shelf life to 90 days.
“I know a big idea when I see it,” co-owner and CEO Greg D’Alessandro said. Since opening they’ve quickly expanded and were recently awarded an Innovative Grant from Launch Minnesota, “a statewide collaborative effort to accelerate the growth of startups and amplify Minnesota as a national leader in innovation.”
D’Avocado was awarded $24,500 and plan to use the funds for the company’s future growth. A new manufacturing facility was recently purchased in Rockford. The plans are to move their manufacturing to the building and put their product growth on hold.
Once the building is set up and running, they will continue to move forward with creating a hummus made with avocados as their second product to distribute while using the same production process. Greg found their process can be used to make other dips, including avocado yogurt and gelato, which are product possibilities set for the future.
According to Greg, they’re expanding their distribution to 500 stores from coast to coast; however, that is on hold due to the coronavirus and will continue when businesses are cleared. With their small staff and low cost structure, D’Avocado is still providing their products to all their locations.
Visit https://fromtheavocado.com/ to view all their locations.
