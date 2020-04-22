Melissa Hochstetler is master gardener at this point in the season, managing the 2-acre vegetable gardens at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista as a one-woman team.
And she’s unsure how much help she’ll get as the growing season marches ahead undeterred by COVID-19. Virus or no virus, the spinach, carrots and tomatoes will come up just the same but it’s still in question how many—or even if—seasonal workers will be hired this year, she said.
But the farm hasn’t seen the same uptick in demand that other farms have for their Community Supported Agriculture programs, or CSAs. Even if it did, Gale Woods caps its CSA at 40 members each year.
CSAs have been around for a while, really gaining ground early in the 1990s, but the current COVID-19 pandemic has brought them into tighter focus as people look for food that has been touched the least.
“You have some awareness of where your food’s coming from, what the practices are, that it’s not going through 12 different states and being handled 12 different times,” said Hochstetler.
CSAs started as a way for farmers to share risk and gave them the benefit of having extra money up front, where most of the costs are. For customers, a CSA meant weekly vegetables and a connection to what would often be termed “their” farm.
“It’s a much more direct connection to your eating and the issues that the farmers are facing, and I think the feeling, too, that you are really in a direct way helping local agriculture to happen,” said Hochstetler.
The CSA at Gale Woods filled up within about a month this year after the program opened March 2, but the farm’s veggies can still be had.
Gale Woods is still offering its Saturday morning farmers markets this year.
Things might look a little a different, though, as options are weighed out for possible order-ahead or one-at-a-time shopping, said Hochstetler.
“We are looking at ways to create social distancing at the market and to make sure it’s a really clean place to be. It’s open air, so that, compared to a grocery store, is a good place to be already.”
To reap the most from the markets, Gale Woods offers farm credits: a minimum $200 buy-in up front to redeem an extra 20 percent at the markets, which will run every Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. June 20 to Oct. 17 this year.
And unlike the CSA, there is no cap for the farm credits and registration goes all season.
“Buying [produce] locally is just a really good way to support your local economy,” said Hochstetler. “Keeping money in the community and keeping it circulating for the next little while is going to be extra important.”
