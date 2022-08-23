One Orono park is temporarily closed while another reopened this past week.
On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the city of Orono announced that Crystal Bay Playground is currently closed for remodeling. There is no date on when the playground will reopen.
Casco Beach was closed by Hennepin County on Tuesday, Aug. 9, after high levels of bacterial contamination were found in the water. After testing Casco Beach’s water again on Wednesday, Aug. 10, the beach was re-opened on Thursday, Aug. 11 when the bacterial contamination went below the accepted level.
According to Hennepin County, the test results from the Aug. 10 samples indicated that there were 6.3 MPN Escherichia coli/100mL, which meets the Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended water quality standards. Escherichia coli colonies from the last five samples shall not exceed a geometric mean of 126/100mL, nor shall any one sample exceed 235 colonies/100mL.
Casco Beach wasn’t the only beach in the area that had to be closed recently.
Minnetonka Beach announced on Tuesday that their swim beach was closed after results showed an elevated amount of E-Coli. Hennepin County retested the water on Wednesday and the results will be sent to the city on Thursday. The city will send out another announcement with the result.
