Independence Mayor Marvin Johnson (center) along with Maple Plain Mayor Julie Maas-Kusske (left), Delano Mayor Dale Graunke, and Hennepin County Commissioner Kevin Anderson are all smiles after the ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open up the County Road 92 overpass over Highway 12. (Todd Abeln/Laker Pioneer)
Getting around the west metro got a little easier this week as the County Road 92 overpass over Highway 12 officially opened to vehicles.
The overpass was opened on Halloween day and culminates the completion of two years of highway construction safety improvements on Highway 12 which have included two new roundabouts, an extension of a center median divider, and the construction of a bridge overpass which realigns Hennepin County Road 92 where it intersects with US Highway 12 in the city of Independence.
The opening of the County Road 92 bridge was kicked off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the mayors from Independence, Maple Plain, and Delano; along with West Hennepin Public Safety Director Gary Kroells, Hennepin County Commissioner Ken Anderson and representatives from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Kroells, who is also the chair of the Highway 12 Safety Coalition that spearheaded the push for safety improvements along Highway 12, said, “This construction project is long overdue and it will have immediate, and everlasting drastic improvements of the safety to protect people’s lives and from serious injuries here today along Highway 12. Too many people have lost their lives and been seriously injured at this intersection and we will never forget those families that lost their loved ones here.”
The $22 million project connected County Road 92 north and south with a bridge over Highway 12 and included a new roundabout in effort to make the corridor safer for area drivers.
Kroells said the Highway 12 Safety Coalition formed in 2015 and the first thing that they did was commission a safety audit on the highway. That audit concluded that at that intersection a driver was twice as likely to be killed as anywhere else in Minnesota.
“The opening of this controlled, safe intersection again will immediately save lives and protect this community and anybody driving on it,” Kroells said.
The project was carried out by MnDOT, Hennepin County and the cities of Independence, Maple Plain and Orono. Hoffman Construction did the work on the project.
Traffic has increased on Highway 12 over the years, with an estimated 17,000 cars using the road in Independence and Maple Plain. From 2010 to 2016, there were 24 deaths along the 38-mile stretch from Wayzata through all of Wright County. There were 239 people injured in a total of 811 crashes on the road during the same timeframe, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
Kroells, who has been with West Hennepin Public Safety for 26 years, didn’t know if this day would ever come.
“I never really thought that we would build this intersection before my career ends,” he said. “I’m hopeful, I’m hopeful I don’t hear this question anymore, ‘when are they going to fix this intersection?” I’m hoping I don’t hear that anymore because today we fixed it.”
