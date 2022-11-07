Getting around the west metro got a little easier this week as the County Road 92 overpass over Highway 12 officially opened to vehicles.

The overpass was opened on Halloween day and culminates the completion of two years of highway construction safety improvements on Highway 12 which have included two new roundabouts, an extension of a center median divider, and the construction of a bridge overpass which realigns Hennepin County Road 92 where it intersects with US Highway 12 in the city of Independence.

