After having to cancel last year’s festivities, Long Lake’s Church of St. George’s Corn Days is back.
The one-day festival returns with a shortened version of Corn Days on Saturday, Aug. 7 on the grounds of the Church of St. George’s located at 133 N. Brown Rd, in Long Lake.
Corn Days is free to the public and begins at 1 p.m. and will close 10 p.m. Archbishop Bernard Hebda will be visiting the Church of St. George to celebrate a special 4 p.m. bilingual mass.
“For so many of us, Corn Days is what summer all about,” parish secretary Sara Dore said. “This special tradition plays a major role in our memories of summer over the years now touching many generations. While we loved being able to pull off a very successful ‘Corn Days To Go’ last year when so many other festivals were canceled, we are excited to be able to offer a festival this year that captures the magic of Corn Days. From the great live music to the color vibrance of children’s games to the delicious corn and brats, we hope the community will come out and enjoy this annual tradition.”
Before the corn starts roasting and the fun begins at St. George’s there are a couple of events prior to that to get the day started.
The day kicks off with Gear West and FitHAUS sponsoring a 5K run, 4K shortcut run, and a 1-mile Candy Corn fun run. The optional shortcut will feature five one-minute mystery AMRAPs for runners to complete. Check out their web site at https://gearwest.com/Corn-Days/ for registration and more information. The 5K and 4K are slated to begin at 9 a.m. at Hackberry Park. The 1-mile Candy Corn fun run begins at 10 a.m. from the same location.
Enjoy a pancake breakfast by the Knights of Columbus and the Red Lake Mission team in the parish’s community center from 10 a.m. to noon.
From there the fun starts with the return of live music, the popular Kids Corner, plenty of food and many more fun options.
The Kids Corner will feature games, crafts, a reptile and amphibian zoo, a gaga ball pit, basketball throw, and an inflatable will be open from 1 to 7 p.m.. A wristband for $15 will allow unlimited access to these fun kids’ attractions plus will offer some free play activities.
Enjoy live music from returning local bands, including folk-style group Welcome Drive during the day and Leah and the Rattlers from 7 to 10 p.m..
There will also be performances by St. George’s Latino dance group Alma Folklorica and the Orono High School Dance Team.
Other attractions at the festival include a wine pull (must be 21 years or older to play) and a super raffle drawing for your chance to win seven prizes ranging from $500 up to $7,500. Tickets for the raffle are $100. A total of 300 tickets will be sold.
If you are hungry, food will not be a problem at Corn Days.
The popular roasted sweet corn and Mexican returns with other grand options like brats and hot dogs being available as well.
There will also be a variety of beers on tap, wine, and craft root beer at the beer tent.
“All of us can now once again enjoy the good company of one another during the emergence of ‘a new era of good health and happiness’ your presence is important and appreciated as
parishioners, friends and visitors celebrate faith and fellowship during our festival,” Father Mark Juettner, the pastor of the Church of St. George. said.
Corn Days was started in August 1971 to build up the St. George parish community and raise funds for the parish religious education programs. The idea for the festival was inspired by harvest dinners St. George had offered earlier in its history but evolving to a more significant annual event for the local community to enjoy. In the early days of the festival, corn was boiled (not roasted like today), and was held on the parking lot in front of the church and there were carnival rides, a beauty pageant, and softball and volleyball tournaments.
Since then, Corn Days has focused on offering plenty of corn and food, entertaining music acts, family-friendly games and activities, chances to win prizes, and a place for the community to gather. As a result, Corn Days has become a great way to spend the weekend locally as the summer winds down.
For more information and a detailed schedule for the festival, please visit our festival website at corndays.com.
