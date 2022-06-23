If you are driving through Spring Park this summer, be prepared for some construction.
The construction work started last year on West Arm Road as the city contractor replaced the sewer and water lines. Along with that work, Spring Park started negotiations with Xcel Energy to place overhead lines and owner service lines underground.
Early in June 2022, work started on Black Lake Road as the city relocated gas lines and services and placed electrical lines and services underground. That work is expected to be completed by mid-July.
The preparation for this work begin when the Spring Park city council decided in 2020 and 2021 to pay for utility replacement, street reconstruction, storm sewer construction and placing all overhead electric lines underground along with installation of new street lights.
According to the city, projects under consideration and all future projects would be done without any special assessments to the property owners abutting these improvements.
The cost of the utility replacement on West Arm was $890,000. The city used cash reserves to finance that project.
The street and storm sewer work was awarded in late May for $570,000. The city said it expects to use cash reserves for this project also.
According to the city, the West Arm project was included in the 2020 state bonding bill in the amount of $1,500,000.
The management of these funds was placed under the Public Facilities Authority (PFA) and the Office of Management and Budget (MMB).The electric work for West Arm Road was determined not to be eligible under this funding option.
In March, Spring Park began working with the PFA and MMB to be eligible to receive the funds. In late May, Spring Park was reimbursed $890,000 and expects to apply for the remainder of $570,000 as work progress on West Arm for the electric, street and stormwater construction.
The estimate for the work on Black Lake Road, as well as the West Arm work, is in the range of $250,000. In July, the city contractor will begin work on utility replacement, street reconstruction and storm sewer construction. The bid for these improvements is around $1,700,000.
In June, the city council approved a general obligation bond issue in the amount of $2,120,000 to be paid off over a 15-year period.
Included is the cost of utility, street and stormwater on Black Lake Rd, the cost of the electric work on West Arm and Black Lake Rd and a major upgrade to Lift Station No. 6. This lift station pumps all of the wastewater from Spring Park into the Metro system.
