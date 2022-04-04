Construction has resumed at County Road 92 in Independence.
Hennepin County began work on its final year of the Country Road 92 safety improvement project at Highway 12 in Independence on Thursday, March 31.
According to Nick Kim, County Road 92 project community liaison for Hennepin County, the significant change from last year is that Highway 12 will need to be closed starting around April 18.
For the first three weeks of the project, construction crews will prep the area and start work on the new bridge. That includes bringing in large equipment and materials, grading the soils for the new alignment for County Road 92, and excavating and starting foundation work for the new bridge. For the first three weeks, Highway 12 will remain open, Kim stated.
On April 18, Highway 12 between County Road 90 and the south leg of County Road 92 will be closed, to construct the new intersection and continue work on the north leg of County Road 92. The county expects to complete construction on Highway 12 in the fall. The north leg of County Road 92, which was closed last year, will remain closed until fall.
“We will keep access open for only emergency services, residents whose driveways are within the construction area, and services,” Kim said. “The timing of the closure is weather-permitting. We will provide updates as we get closer to that date.”
In the fall, crews will continue to work on the north leg of County Road 92 and will return to the south leg in order to place County Road 92 in its new alignment. The county said more detailed information about the timing of this work will be shared when they have more information.
Detours and access routes for people using Highway 12 and County Road 92 are as follows:
• For people driving on Highway 12 - Watertown Road (County Road 6) and County Road 92.
• For people driving on County Road 92 - Watertown Road, County Road 90, and County Road 11
Hennepin County stated they will maintain access for people who live within the immediate construction area and emergency services during construction but that it is an active construction site, so there may be times when access is tightly controlled and driving surfaces may be uneven.
In addition, Highway 12 will be open between County Road 90 and Watertown Road (County Road 6) so people can continue to visit local businesses and destinations around Maple Plain and Independence.
The Highway 12 safety improvement project began in 2021 at two locations where County Road 92 intersects with Highway 12. The improvements are a collaborative engagement and design efforts between the county, the City of Independence, Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Highway 12 Safety Coalition.
Last year, a significant amount of earthwork was completed throughout the project area to stabilize and strengthen the foundations for the new road alignment and bridge on County Road 92. A new frontage road and cul-de-sac off along Highway 12 was constructed.
This year will see the completion of the County Road 92 bridge over Highway 12, completion of the Highway 12 and County Road 92 roundabout, a new alignment of County Road 92.
For more information on the project, go to the web site https://www.hennepin.us/county-road-92-safety.
