Have you completed the ‘Murph’ workout?
If you have and want to complete it again or if you want to give it a shot for the first time than the eighth annual Memorial Day Classic is for you.
MDC is an all-day charitable event, hosted by the FitHaus in Long Lake, held on Memorial Day with the goal of bringing together the Twin Cities CrossFit and fitness communities, with a collective goal to raise $10,000+ for veterans and their families as they raise money by completing the hero workout called the “Murph.”
The “Murph” workout is named after Lt. Michael Murphy, a Navy Seal who was killed in combat in Afghanistan in 2005. The ‘Murph’ is performed all over the U.S. on Memorial Day as a way to remember and honor our fallen heroes.
“After several years holding the event in Excelsior and Wayzata, we are bringing MDC to Nelson Lakeside Park in Long Lake, a perfect lakeside setting for a fun-filled day of fitness, Fithaus owner Katie Stahl said. “Another CrossFit gym ran this event for the first five years before handing it off to FitHAUS in 2019. Those first five years were held lake-side in Excelsior. We moved it to Wayzata in 2019 (at West Middle School) and kept it small due to COVID last year (in a backyard of a member’s home). We chose to move it to Long Lake this year to not only support the local community, but also to show off the beautiful Nelson Lakeside park setting with the new bike trail that will be used for the run this year.”
According to Stahl, the money raised this year by the MDC will go to former Minnesota Vikings Jared Allen’s foundation ‘Homes for Wounded Warriors. In previous years. they have partnered with Minnesota Military Foundation and Valor Fit.
“Homes For Wounded Warriors was recommended by several people in our community,” Stahl said. “It is a small organization, but one that has done some great work for wounded veterans over the years. While the organization supports veterans all over the country, several veterans here in Minnesota have benefited from this organization. We are proud to know that we are helping those that have sacrificed so much and honoring them this Memorial Day.”
The event will start at 8:45 a.m at the Nelson Lakeside Park in Long Lake with an opening ceremony and national anthem and conclude around 1:30 p.m. with an awards ceremony. In between, around 150 to 200 athletes will attempt to finish the ‘Murph.’ Heats will run every 20 minutes starting with the Elite Female group starting at 9:10 a.m. and finishing with the Elite Males around noon.
Stahl said athletes of all skill level are encouraged to participate in one of the five divisions - Elite, Rx, Scaled, Parent/Child and Kids.
“No CrossFit experience is required but all participants should be familiar with the standard movements and scaling options,” she said.
The ‘Murph’ workout consists: 1 mile run, 100 Pull-Ups, 200 Push-Ups, 300 Squats, and another 1 mile run. The Pull-ups, Push-ups, and Squats can be partitioned any way the athlete would like, but must be completed after the first mile and before the second mile.
To register for the event, to volunteer or to do both (50 percent off registration if also volunteer), go to http://www.memorialdaychallenge.com or email ourhauscrossfit@gmail.com for more information.
