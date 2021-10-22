Commerce Place perspective.jpg

Commerce Place in downtown Mound got an extensive makeover this summer after Raimi Property Group bought it at auction. The first new tenants are expected to move in Nov. 1. (Elizabeth Hustad/Laker Pioneer)

The first new tenants at Commerce Place in Mound are expected to move in starting Nov. 1.

Raimi Property Group (RPG) out of Burnsville had bought at auction the struggling shopping center from Shafer Richardson in May for $1.456 million.

First to move in will be the Westonka Hockey Association, which will use the space for a training facility. Also signed on is Lifestyle Communities, which will run from Commerce Place the presale for its forthcoming co-operative living development going up in the Harbor District.

Egyptian Parrot Petshop, currently in Richfield, is also a likely tenant.

Shirzad Raimi, CEO of RPG and a former Mound resident, said that some earlier negotiations with a dance studio and an auto parts store did not come to fruition. Raimi said he is currently in negotiations with Chipotle for one of the vacancies at Commerce Place but that nothing yet was certain.

“We are working other leads, but are waiting for the work to be completed to fully start leasing and marketing,” said Raimi.

Over the past five months, the center has received the kind of TLC it hasn’t seen in years and underwent a complete rehab for HVAC and electrical plus new siding and roofing. The cracked parking lot also got a fresh pour.

“Everything is coming along as we’ve planned,” said Raimi during a recent phone call. Raimi said he anticipated the completion of the exterior by end of October. “Then we’ll be working on the interior based on what our tenants want us to do.”

