Melissa and Ben Mase, of Cologne are parents of new twins – a boy and girl, born in two different years and in two different decades. The twins arrived over the New Year at Ridgeview Hospital in Waconia.
Baby boy George Winton was born at 11:44 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, weighing in at, 5 lbs., 1 oz., and 18 inches long. Baby girl Remi James was born at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at just about the same size.
New Year’s baby girl Remi also shares a birthday with her grandfather. Mom Melissa’s father’s birthday is also Jan. 1
The babies were born at 35 weeks, delivered naturally. Both babies are doing well, though as they were born early, they went to the Neonatal Care Unit at Ridgeview. Ridgeview’s NCU is in partnership with Children’s of Minnesota. Delivering physician was Dennis Mohling, MD, of Western OB/GYN, a division of Ridgeview Clinics.
The Cologne parents also have three other children: William, age 11; Lucia, 9; and Ella, age 2 ½.
Ridgeview finished 2019 with a record number 1,347 births in one year.
