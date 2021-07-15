The Borough, a new 62-unit townhome-style apartment complex coming to Long Lake, is temporarily still on hold.
The council first put a pause on the project when they approved the third amendment to the Purchase Agreement with The Borough, LLC., that changed the closing date on properties from June 1 to June 30.
The reason for third amendment is that an investor with the project had to back out for health reasons and that they found new investors and those new investors needed time to do their due diligence with the project.
Those new investors have since backed out of the project leaving the Borough, LLC, a development entity under common control with Lifestyle Communities, LLC, to look at other financing options for the project, prompting the need for the fourth amendment to the purchase agreement.
The Long Lake Economic Development Authority and the City Council approved the fourth amendment to the purchase agreement which extends the deadline for closing on the sale of the City-owned Virginia Avenue property at a special meeting on Tuesday, June 29 which moves the closing date from June 30, 2021 to no later July 30, 2021. According the amendment, the parties intend to close on July 13.
The Long EDA approved the measure by a vote of 5-1 when Deirdre Kvale voting no and EDA member Lori Goodsell absent. Following the approval from the EDA the city council voted to approve the amendment 4-1 with Kvale voting no.
In a memo sent by Long Lake city attorney John Thames to both the EDA and the city council, Thames said “The financing gap the developer has sought to close relates exclusively to the land acquisition financing (developer has secured all construction financing). Presently, the developer has assembled a financing framework which will permit it to move forward with the project and related land acquisition, but requires further participation from the City and a corresponding amendment to the Purchase Agreement.”
The original purchase agreement between the city of Long Lake and the Borough, LLC., was agreed upon on May 5, 2020, amended by the First Amendment on Aug. 18, 2020, amended again by the Second Amendment to Purchase Agreement, on March 16, 2021 , and amended again by the Third Amendment to Purchase Agreement, on June 1, 2021.
Additional items will be discussed for action in open session at EDA and City Council meetings to be held on Monday, July 12.
The Economic Development Authority for the City of Long Lake is comprised of th Tim Hultmann e five city council members in office, and two at large resident members appointed by the council to serve staggered two-year terms. The Chair serves as the President of the EDA, and the City Administrator serves as the Executive Director / Treasurer. The two at-large resident members are Goodsell and Tim Hultmann.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.