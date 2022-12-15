The city of Orono and Hennepin County are hooking up.
At least they are hooking up on a fiber optic network.
The Orono City Council approved $23,636.75 to connect to the Hennepin County fiber optic network at its last council meeting on Monday, Nov. 28.
Orono has been using a 1 gigabyte service from Century Link for all its internet uses and services.
Hennepin County recently extended its fiber network to the intersection of County 112 and old Crystal Bay Road, giving the city the opportunity create a direct connection to LOGIS, the cloud services and network provider, through the Hennepin County fiber optic network.
“Working with LOGIS, we have received permission to connect to the Hennepin County fiber network,” city financial Director Ron Olson wrote to the council in the council’s agenda packet. “With existing connections between Hennepin County and LOGIS fiber network, the city would have a direct connection to our data that is not dependent on the internet.”
The other benefits that Olson touted to the counci were that it increases the bandwith to 10 gigabytes; and Orono will also gain the direct connection to LOGIS and data, further increasing speed, reliability and security.
The city will maintain the current CenturyLink connection for backup and redundancy purposes.
Olson noted that “as part of the new public works building project a fiber line connecting the new building to City Hall will be installed. The work completed to make the county connection will be the first phase of the connection to the new building.”
This project will be funded through the Improvement Equipment Outlay fund. The item is included in the draft 2023 CIP for $25,000. There are funds available to move this project into 2022 with a projected end of year balance of $300,000.
