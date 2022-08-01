In the ongoing debate over the future of local fire services, the cities of Long Lake and Orono have met face-to-face to discuss the fate of the Long Lake Fire Department.
That was the message that Long Lake Mayor Charlie Miner gave at the Long Lake City Council meeting on Tuesday, June 19.
At that meeting, Miner told the council and audience members that he and council member Jahn Dyvik had met with Orono council members Victoria Seals and Matt Johnson on July 7 and 14 and that they had another meeting planned for July 23. They are hopeful the meetings would continue to occur on a weekly basis.
“We’ve had good conversations so far with many conversations to come,” Miner said. “We’ve been trying to see if there is some middle ground when it comes to the relationship we have over the fire department.”
Those discussions came after Orono rejected Long Lake’s offer to purchase Orono’s half of Fire Station No. 1 at its city council meeting on July 13.
After rejecting Long Lake’s offer, Orono appointed Seals and Johnson to head up all fire department related discussions in the future.
“Overall, we haven’t had a lot of one-on-one or face-to-face discussion with Orono in recent months, or perhaps even years,” Miner said. “We have a lot of letter-writing back and forth between the two cities, so this has been helpful to actually meet in person with their nominated representatives to have discussions with them. Those discussions will continue, I think, on a fairly regular basis.”
Miner reiterated Long Lake’s stance that they would like to continue the partnership and also maybe expand it to other communities.
“Right now, the Long Lake Fire Department serves Orono, Medina and Minnetonka Beach, and we are looking at ways to continue that partnership in some shape or form as opposed to Orono creating their own fire department and Long Lake going its separate way or joining forces with another area fire department, which could still be a possibility,” Miner said. “Long Lake overall believes that there is strength in numbers and in the future it would be beneficial to many of our neighboring communities to join forces more so than we do now - maybe have a fire district for the future.”
In other Long Lake City Council action, the council awarded a construction contract to GMH Asphalt of Chaska for the 2022 Pavement Improvement Project in the amount of $414,161.50 to repave Creekside Dr., Bollum Ln, Bollum Cir., Orchard Cir., Meadow Ln., Westwood Dr., Kennedy Ln., and Valley View Rd.
The city received four bids for the project and GMH Asphalt was the lowest; but even with it being the lowest, it still came in over $19,000 more than what was budgeted.
“The overage is due mostly to inflation and supply chain issues for precast concrete storm sewer manholes,” city engineer Brad Reifsteck told the council.
Reifsteck told the council the project will start in mid to late August and is scheduled to be completed in late October.
