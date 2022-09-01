trinity church - feed starving children.JPG

Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake needs volunteers for its Feed My Starving Children MobilePack event. (Submitted photo)

Since 2010, Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake has hosted five Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) MobilePack events, where the church and community come together for a weekend to pack meals for hungry children across the globe.

Early in 2020, Trinity and community members helped raise the money for the MobilePack event that was to happen April 2020. When the pandemic hit and things were shut down, the event was put on hold. Trinity is once again able to host this event and they need the communities help.

