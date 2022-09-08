Since 2010, Trinity Lutheran Church in Long Lake has hosted five Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) MobilePack events, where the church and community come together for a weekend to pack meals for hungry children across the globe.
Early in 2020, Trinity and community members helped raise the money for the MobilePack event that was to happen April 2020. When the pandemic hit and things were shut down, the event was put on hold. Trinity is once again able to host this event and they need the communities help.
“We are thrilled to bring the MobilePack to our community,” Jill Cornell, Director of Shared Ministry, said. “We are fortunate to have a great hall/gym where we can bring in product and people to work together toward the goal of feeding hungry children around the world. We originally had funds and people ready to do this very event in March 2020.”
The goal is to pack 475,000 meals, but in order to accomplish that goal, help is needed.
“FMSC Meals are packed primarily by volunteers like you,” Cornell said. “Adults and children 5 years and older will measure and scoop ingredients, seal bags and prepare boxes for shipping. Our Saturday morning shift (10 a.m. to noon) has childcare provided for kids 4 and younger while older siblings and parents pack meals.”
Two hours of time can make a big difference in helping to feed hungry kids around the world. Ten two-hour shifts are available during the weekend, each with 180 volunteers needed. In total, 1,800 volunteers are needed to help during the three days of the event.
“This event is a great team building event for groups of any size- work, sports teams, birthday party, family or just gather a neighborhood group,” Cornell said. “Groups can register online at TrinityLongLake.org/fmsc. A leader can sign up the group and manage their ‘team’s’ registration.”
