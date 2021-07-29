“There’s irony here. We wanted to be right in the downtown hub of activity where people are going about their business. We didn’t want to be that retreat on a lake,” said Jeremy Berg, lead pastor at MainStreet Covenant Church.
MainStreet, formerly in Mound's Stonegate Plaza, moved its ministry to St. Martin’s by-the-Lake in Minnetonka Beach last January, but far from becoming a retreat on the lake, Berg said the move has only made the core vision of MainStreet more prominent to its members.
“I do like the idea of moving to the lake to create a healing space for people to recover their souls and find a place where a process of restoration and healing can begin,” he said, referring to the new location as a sort of “soul spa.”
Berg said he’s also just grateful that St. Martin’s is sharing the use of its historic chapel.
MainStreet’s history has in its own way replicated for the modern era the pattern taken by the old circuit preachers more than a century ago. Begun in 2011, MainStreet first operated out of the Gillespie Center, and Berg, a former basketball coach and substitute teacher, was the “local Westonka boy trying to bring some blessing to the community.” Interim use of the chapel at Lake Minnetonka Shores then held the church over until the interior buildout at Stonegate Plaza, its most recent location, was completed around 2014.
And when Berg moved his ministry to St. Martin’s, he had a mere two months to offer services there before having to transition to online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Not that he stopped there. On the move again, Berg went back to his paper boy roots and delivered personalized letters direct to church members’ mailboxes.
Copies of those letters, what Berg is calling his “soul-to-soul sermons,” he has since bound into a 300-page book as an appendix to his just completed doctoral thesis.
For MainStreet, the shift in geography has coincided with a shift in ministry better suited to an “on-demand, on-the-go culture,” said Berg. “We’re living in this moment where we think of pastors as these guys or gals leading religious organizations, preaching on a Sunday for one hour, but for most of history they’ve been spiritual guides, walking with people in a more personal way.”
Berg said that the avenues of communication available to us now have parted the sea between religious leaders and their congregations more and more and have led to an almost mass-market approach to preaching.
“We have more content that we’re giving people than ever before, but it’s being packaged in more impersonal mediums,” he said. “We moved to St. Martin’s with the expectation that we’re not going back to church like normal.”
Worship and sacraments, Bible classes and kids’ ministry, fellowship and service to the community will continue to be core markers of MainStreet’s identity, but the church is also expandeding its services to yoga, counseling, religious classes and monthly seminars.
“We teach the Bible, but eventually you’ve got to get into the nitty gritty of the soul and heart, the brain,” said Berg.
Berg contrasted the way we approach religion and spiritual health with the way we approach physical or mental health, saying that we seek out specialists for things like chiropractic care and holistic medicine but that “In the church, if you have this deep grief that you’re dealing with or spiritual longing or emptiness or depression, we go to the same three songs and listen to someone pontificate for 30 minutes on something that may or may not even touch our pain. People are looking for specialized care in their lives and what if the church shifted its role and did something similar?”
Berg said that with the move to St. Martin’s, MainStreet’s Sunday worship will move to 5 p.m. through the summer but that there might also be some seasonal changes, like religious classes come fall.
“We’re always thinking outside the box here, and that excites some people and drives some people nuts who just want tradition,” he said, elaborating that “We want to be a car mechanic: have people open up the hood of their hearts, get their hands greasy and get to work what’s broken.”
