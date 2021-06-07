The Mound Westonka High School choirs were able to perform at the Performing Arts Center on May 17 for the first time in 14 months. The spring concert was titled “Return to Music,” which explored beautiful repertoire composed by living, modern composers.
“It was exhilarating to hear them perform on stage and to have a live audience,” said choir director Kelly Newell.
The concert’s mostly English program was diverse and poignant, including “Earth Song” by Frank Ticheli:
“But music and singing have been my refuge
And music and singing shall be my light
A light of song, shining strong
Hallelujah, hallelujah
Through darkness and pain and strife
I’ll sing, I’ll be, live, see
Peace”
“This text perfectly sums up the depth of emotions our choirs have been through over the past 14 months and our joy of returning to stage at the Westonka Performing Arts Center,” said Newell.
The spring concert also gave the choirs an opportunity to honor and recognize their top performers. Selected for All-State choirs this year were junior Beckett James and seniors John Wombacher and Annika Wulf. Wombacher was recognized for receiving a Superior Rating in Solo and Ensemble. Wulf received both a Superior rating and a Best in Site Award.
The Outstanding Choral Musician Award went to Wombacher. Outstanding Leadership Awards went to seniors Josh Nkhata and Amelia Pettitt. Wulf received the Kris Miller Outstanding Musician Award.
