Choir Musicians

Mound Westonka Choir’s spring concert also honored senior musicians. Among those who received awards May 17 were, clockwise from upper left: Annika Wulf, John Wombacher, Josh Nkhata and Amelia Pettitt. (Submitted photo)

The Mound Westonka High School choirs were able to perform at the Performing Arts Center on May 17 for the first time in 14 months. The spring concert was titled “Return to Music,” which explored beautiful repertoire composed by living, modern composers.

“It was exhilarating to hear them perform on stage and to have a live audience,” said choir director Kelly Newell.

The concert’s mostly English program was diverse and poignant, including “Earth Song” by Frank Ticheli:

“But music and singing have been my refuge

And music and singing shall be my light

A light of song, shining strong

Hallelujah, hallelujah

Through darkness and pain and strife

I’ll sing, I’ll be, live, see

Peace”

“This text perfectly sums up the depth of emotions our choirs have been through over the past 14 months and our joy of returning to stage at the Westonka Performing Arts Center,” said Newell.

The spring concert also gave the choirs an opportunity to honor and recognize their top performers. Selected for All-State choirs this year were junior Beckett James and seniors John Wombacher and Annika Wulf. Wombacher was recognized for receiving a Superior Rating in Solo and Ensemble. Wulf received both a Superior rating and a Best in Site Award.

The Outstanding Choral Musician Award went to Wombacher. Outstanding Leadership Awards went to seniors Josh Nkhata and Amelia Pettitt. Wulf received the Kris Miller Outstanding Musician Award.

Recommended for you

Load comments