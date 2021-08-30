A small historic neighborhood, tucked into Des Moines’ west side, is backdrop to a Minnetrista author’s new children’s book.
Christine Guzzo Vickery released Nighttime in Owl’s Head earlier this summer as a sort of companion book to the historical Owl’s Head - A Hidden Gem that she and her niece Sondra Ashmore co-wrote and published in May.
She and Ashmore were still writing “Hidden Gem” when they decided to expand their reach with an accompanying children’s book. Busy with the nonfiction, the two originally thought to outsource the writing of “Nighttime” to a third author.
Plan A fell through, but they still wanted to pursue the children’s book.
Vickery, retired now from a career in healthcare interior design, soon found herself trying to get inside the head of the average 5-year-old.
“I started trying to write something about history for a children’s book, and I just felt like it wasn’t interesting or fun,” she said of those first stages of writing. “I just thought, how do you make this fun and engaging to an age range of, like, 4-7 years old? I feel like kids at that age need a good belly laugh and they just need to be intrigued.”
Inspiration came in the form of a woman who had already aided Ashmore in the research she’d done for the nonfiction book.
Persis is the central figure—the central owl—of Nighttime in Owl’s Head, and she takes her name from Persis Robertson Gow. Robertson Gow, prior to her death at age 94, had given Ashmore cheeky stories of life in the neighborhood of historic Owl’s Head, including one story of mischief with a rotten egg on Halloween night that Vickery later folded into her children’ book.
While “Hidden Gem” is a historical account of Owl’s Head, “Nighttime” is “a delightful and fun Halloween story,” said Vickery. But not a scary one, she hastened to add. “It’s just meant to delight children and parents alike.”
The book follows Persis and three owlets who peek into the lives of real people who’ve lived in Owl’s Head. The owls see Mary Ann Riley, a former Des Moines Register journalist, and the cartoonist Frank Miller. Vickery also added trivia throughout her book, little owl facts to add a different kind of educational element to the story.
“The story could be Anywhere, USA. You don’t have to live in Des Moines, in Owl’s Head, to appreciate the story because it’s just a group of neighborhood characters doing what they do in a wonderful little neighborhood,” said Vickery.
But she did add in some local color, too. Vickery included her own photographs of the night sky and other scenery at her Minnetrista home; the title page is a photograph taken of a man with two flashlights walking the creek between her own house and the neighbors. It adds more depth, more perspective, she said.
Most of the artistic work, though, was commissioned from Eden Prairie’s Cordelia Ham, who is a student at the University of Minnesota.
“She did a wonderful job of creating so much life in these characters,” said Vickery. “And she’s just so clever.”
Nighttime in Owl’s Head is currently available online through Vickery’s niece Sondra Ashmore’s website, https://sondraashmoreink.square.site. It will also be available through Amazon and other retailers in late September.
