If you have kids in the Orono School District and are looking to get the COVID-19 vaccination, Community Care Clinics is hosting a vaccination clinic on Saturday.
The clinic will run from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 13 at the Orono Activities Center. A second clinic will be on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. to provide the second dose. These are walk-in clinics, but if you want to express an interest in the clinics please fill out the Google doc form at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSe84zg_ot3ggkcxBwy1Ht3tMV6ztsktk0n0R1BQXcVk2nBB_A/viewform.
There will be two different groups because of the different doses recommended for kids 5 to 11 and 12 and older. No boosters will be given.
This program is not run by Orono Public Schools. Neither the school nor the district endorse this activity, but they have provided equal access to sharing the information as required by federal law, according to the district.
The host is Community Care Clinics and volunteer medical and non-medical staff and the vaccines will be administered by health care providers who have received additional training on administering the COVID-19 vaccine to kids.
People getting vaccinated will also wait afterwards for 15-30 minutes under the observation of health care providers.
No individual will be vaccinated without a signed consent form - a parent/guardian must sign the form for anyone under the age of 18. A parent/guardian must accompany students aged age 5-11 with a signed consent form. Anyone 12+ must have a signed consent form but does not need to have a parent/guardian present (as was the case in the spring clinics). If you wish to send your child with someone other than a parent, please contact us in advance. The consent form can be found here https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VxWOin2Zpa5R-QQe6kN-KCGKKuaMUYsk/view
This clinic is open to Orono school district families only. If you live in district and have a child who is home-schooled or attends a private school, you may bring them as well.
Contact changemakersinmedicine@gmail.com with any questions.
