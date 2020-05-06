Not for the first time are chickens before Mound city council.
The council heard a renewed request April 14 for the keeping of chickens on residential lots, and although its members voted to have staff start looking into such an ordinance change, that marginal move forward isn’t certain to stick when it comes back to council—and come back to council it must: with only two actual votes cast, both of them in favor of moving forward in the discussion, there was no quorum to speak of with three members abstaining from the vote.
Which means that despite no votes against the measure, staff will not begin work on drafting any ordinance changes for council to review (and then either approve or reject) until a majority vote on this initial direction is held, said Catherine Pausche, finance director and city clerk for Mound. But that doesn’t mean the matter has died out yet. Pausche said that further discussion is expected to take place once the governor’s stay-at-home order has been lifted and council is able to meet in its regular chambers.
Chicken proponents in Mound did find two minds of the same feather in council members Sherrie Pugh and Phil Velsor, both of whome voted to move the issue forward.
“This is being done all around the state and in other cities. There is nothing that’s proven that this has been a big burden on other cities, that it’s just a matter of taste,” said Pugh. “We allow four recreational vehicles to be parked in people’s yards and if we can allow that, four little chickens running around in a backyard is not a problem for this city.”
Council members Jeff Bergquist and Paula Larson as well as Mayor Ray Salazar abstained from the vote April 14.
The city last looked into allowing chickens in 2014 and 2016 and each time rejected the practice with discussion then, as now, circling around the questions of lot size, small prey predators, city aesthetic and, after the 2015 avian flu outbreak, public health.
Chickens haven’t been allowed in Mound since 1962, at which point the city was transitioning from a more agricultural and resort city to one more suburban in character, said Mound Mayor Ray Salazar.
Eric Hoversten, Mound city manager, emphasized this shift in aesthetics, saying that the city already has “fairly broad and liberal provisions” for other areas of regulation where aesthetic or standard is concerned and that “we need to be really careful about adding activities to that mix.”
In keeping with that changing character, Mound earlier this year had adopted a slate of code changes meant to reign in yard clutter and clean up its residential areas.
It might also be difficult to go back from any loosening of restrictions, said Hoversten. “Once we allow chickens, it would be very difficult to remove that allowance in two years or 36 months or four years from now,” he said, questioning, too, whether the city should allow a temporary situation to dictate code changes.
Sarah Gilgenbach, the Mound resident who brought the chicken request, had buttressed her request with comments about the current shortage of eggs in some stores as eggs are being used in coronavirus vaccine manufacture; she said, too, it was an opportune time to give kids who are home from school something to do before also conceding that “this is a pretty small request” and estimated only about 20 people had expressed to her their interest in raising chickens on their properties.
Minnetrista allows its residents to keep chickens and for several years now, Orono has allowed chicken rearing in its rural residential districts as well as on lots of more than 2 acres, provided the owner has been granted a permit for it, said Orono city administrator Dustin Rief. More suburban Minnetonka also allows chickens, though more restricted than either Orono or Minnetrista at one hen per half-acre.
Lot size may end up being a factor during future discussions as Sarah Smith, community development director for Mound, noted that “Several-acre lots in Mound are very, very few and far between just based on how we’re built.” Smith estimated that most inland lots in the city are a fraction of those in Orono, measuring just 6,000-6,400 square feet.
Still, the city had collected information on recommended coop guidelines during its 2014 discussions on the topic and found that these structures would be feasible even on smaller lots and while still adhering to setback requirements.
“If a place like Minneapolis and even New York City, L.A., Chicago will allow urban backyard chickens, or in some cases balcony chickens, it’s not too much to ask to at least do a trial period for some type of chicken allowance,” said Lauren Eggert, a Mound resident who had raised chickens while she lived in Orono. Eggert said the question of aesthetics was too subjective but that it could be regulated and suggested a practice of getting neighbor approval before installing a coop.
Even if the question around keeping chickens comes before council in the next few weeks, the drafting of an ordinance would take a back seat to other priorities already bearing down on the city’s planning commission, particularly with changes that may need to be made in accordance with the recently approved Comprehensive Plan, said Hoversten.
