Charges have been filed in relation to a massive mansion fire in Minnetonka Beach in Dec. 2021.
Sophia Christina Schultz, 20, has been charged with first degree arson and domestic assault for a fire that destroyed a house in Minnetonka Beach on the night of Dec. 27, 2021.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Hennepin County on Feb. 28, Schultz - the daughter of the owners of the home at 2933 Westwood Road in the Village of Minnetonka Beach - assaulted her mother and set the house on fire because “she heard a demon speak to her.”
The first degree arson charge is a felony and carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in jail and/or a $20,000 fine. The domestic assault charge is a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail and/or a $1,000 fine. Here first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, March 17.
The State Fire Marshal investigator examined the residence and determined that it was incendiary and that a human used an open flame to intentionally ignite gasoline in the home. The origin of the fire appeared to be in the northeast corner of the second floor of the home. The investigator also detected the presence of gasoline in and around the kitchen sink.’
According to Long Lake Fire Department Chief James Van Eyll, the Long Lake Fire Department along with nine other local fire departments were on the scene for the three alarm fire on the night of Dec 27, 2021. Van Eyll said they cleared the scene at 4:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28.
Hennepin County property records show that the home was assessed in January 2020 at nearly $3.4 million and owned by Micheal and Pamela Schultz.
The home was featured in the magazine Artful Living in 2016. That article said the home included five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a five-car garage, several balconies, porches and patios and more than an acre of gardens and landscape.
