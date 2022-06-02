The West Hennepin Chamber of Commerce welcomed Farmhouse Flipped, a new business in Maple Plain with a ribbon cutting. Farmhouse Flipped is an occasional shop selling restored vintage furniture, decor, candles & more. (Submitted photo)
Nikki and Brendan Drallette love farmhouse decor and have decided to take that love and make a family business out of it.
The Drallette family opened Farmhouse Flipped in Maple Plain in March after working out of their garage in Dayton for the past couple of years.
At Farmhouse Flipped, Nicki and Brendan restore vintage furniture into what they call “farmhouse chic”.
“Farmhouse Flipped is a dream come true and we look forward to continue growing while doing what we love the most,” the Drallette’s said. “Giving everyone the opportunity to give any space the farmhouse feeling we all love without having to spend a fortune.”
Farmhouse Flipped is located at 5260 U.S. 12, in Maple Plain.
Nikki Drallette is an industrial engineer, born and raised in Puerto Rico, with a passion for fixing anything and inspiring other women to follow their dreams. Brendan Drallette is an Air Force veteran who, after retirement, joined the logistics industry.
Besides restoring furniture with the ‘farmhouse chic’ look, Farmhouse Flipped also sells scented candles handmade by Nikki.
