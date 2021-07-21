The Long Lake Waters Association is doing something about the carp population in its waters.
Starting in late June, the LLWA with the help of contractor Carp Solutions started the process of netting and removing carp from Long Lake.
According to LLWA treasure Jane Davidson, they have so far pulled about 1,000 carp out of the waters since they started the project and expect to pull more out as they continue the work throughout the summer.
“We have installed nets in two locations close to shore in the lake,” Davidson said. “These nets are first baited to train the carp to feed at the nets and then after about five days the carp are caught and removed. We do not have the final data in yet but the preliminary estimate is that we have removed over 1,000 carp. These carp are large exceeding 20 inches in length. The approach used to net the carp is very specific and other native fish are not removed from the lake.”
So why the need to remove carp from the lake?
“Carp are an invasive species that adversely impact water quality and the diversity of both other fish and aquatic plants,” Davidson said. “There is strong evidence that the carp population in Long Lake is higher than the maximum number to avoid ecological damage. Carp netting is one effective method of removing carp from the lake and a start to manage the population.”
According to a post on the LLWA web site, one of the key drivers of the poor water quality in the Long Lake Creek Watershed is the overabundance of invasive carp. These large, aggressive, non-native fish drive out native species like walleye and bluegill, and destroy the habitat for beneficial aquatic plants. They stir up phosphorous that decreases water clarity and promotes algae growth. They move throughout the entire seven lakes and many streams of the Long Lake Creek Watershed and damage the ecosystem wherever they go.
With that in mind, the LLWA commissioned a 3-year radio tagging and carp tracking study to identify migration patterns and estimate the population size in the lake.
What they found was alarming as it was estimated that between 10,000 to 24,000 carp make Long Lake their home. That’s four-times higher than the level that damages the ecosystem.
While its to early to tell if the carp removal has helped with water quality, Davidson said, the plan is to continue with the project throughout the summer and continue netting next spring or use a different method to control the carp population including installing fish barriers (carp dams) to decrease the movement of carp within the watershed and to purchase additional tracking devices, to identify the spawning grounds of the carp to interrupt the breeding cycle (via stocking those breeding ponds with walleye).
To pay for the project, the LLWA needed to raise significant money in the past few years.
“The members of the Long Lake Waters Association, who live in Long Lake, Orono and Medina, are supporting this effort,” Davidson said. “We have raised funds over the past two years for this specific project and are grateful to the supporters of our mission. The cost is on the order of $10,000 to $15,000 for the current project. The LLWA along with partners of the City of Long Lake and Medina have also funded earlier studies to assess the carp population. In addition, with the support of the cities of Long Lake, Medina and Orono and the LLWA, the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District is completing a study funded by the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) to evaluate the water quality in the Long Lake Creek Subwatershed.”
The Long Lake Creek Watershed covers over 7,619 acres, and includes seven lakes (School, Holy Name, Mooney, Wolsfeld, Dickey’s, Long Lake and Tanager on Lake Minnetonka), as well as all the surrounding streams and wetlands. It encompasses three cities (Medina, Orono and Long Lake) and over 6,000 households. Long Lake Creek Watershed is also the headwater for Lake Minnetonka and Minnehaha Creek, which in turn flows into the Mississippi River.
