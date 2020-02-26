Good pizza - that’s what Long Lake Carbone’s Pizza owners Neil and Sigrid Heinen were looking to make when they decided to open their own restaurant.
“I just love pizza,” Neil Heinen said. “Everybody does but I always thought having a pizza place and being able to be in the community, be a part of the community, help the community and feed the community would be a fun thing to do.”
Heinen’s family bought a restaurant in central Minnesota when he was approximately 14 years old. He worked at the restaurant throughout high school and into college. Owning his own restaurant was always on Heinen’s mind. Before buying Carbone’s, Heinen worked in finance but decided to trade-in the early mornings.
Carbone’s opened at the end of October 2019 in the previous Budget Printing Centers building. Heinen said they received support and a wave of new customers. The sit-down style restaurant features a complete remodel, a full bar and a menu that includes the classic Carbone’s pizza as well as influences from the Heinen’s 15 years in California. Customers can also choose to take out their meals.
The building went under a complete remodel on the inside, updates on the outside and updates to the parking lot.
“Quite a bit of work had to be done to the building. It was a total remodel. We tore down a lot of walls...everything had to be brand new,” he said.
The menu was created by Neil and Sigrid. They are required to use specific Carbone’s pizza ingredients, but have independence, which allows them to create their own menu. Appetizers range from classic cheese curds to homemade meatballs to tacos.
“That’s one of the things that drew me to Carbone’s. You have a lot of independence on what you want to do with your building, with your menu and your business. There are a few ingredients you have to use when making your pizza to comply with the franchise but after that it’s very independent,” Heinen said.
The menu features thin crust, double crust, deep dish and a gluten free cauliflower crust pizza options. Their specialty pizzas also offer a variety of flavors for meat and veggie lovers. Their menu expands to pastas, burgers, sandwiches, salads, sweet treats and a build your own hoagie section.
“The menu was made by my wife and I. It was fun and challenging at the same time. We’ll certainly continue to tweak it as every restaurant does along the way,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.