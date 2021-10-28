Canadian singer and songwriter Scott Cook will be performing in Maple Plain on Thursday, Nov. 4.
Cook will take the stage at Sun Dog Farm Concerts in Maple Plain at 4 p.m. Gates will open at 3 p.m. For more information or to reserve your seats, RSVP to Carla at sundogfarmconcerts@gmail.com or by calling (763) 479-4396. A $25 suggested donation per person.
According to a release to announce the concert, the Albertan songwriter quit his job teaching kindergarten in Taiwan in 2007 to move into a minivan. His haphazard early tours across Canada and the United States eventually grew to include Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Asia, and elsewhere, and the road was his home for 13 years.
Along the way he managed to release six albums of songs, informed by his travels and a growing sense of commonality among the different people he met.
When the pandemic brought his relentless touring to a halt, he returned back to Edmonton where he finally had the time to finish the 240-page hardcover book that accompanies his seventh album, “Tangle of Souls.” The songs were recorded in Australia with an intercontinental string band, while the book––written in Taiwan, the US and Canada––serves up equal helpings of introspection and insurrection.
Glimpses of road life and his own battles with self-doubt and self-destruction sit alongside the broader question of how we humans might somehow save ourselves from extinction. Like all of Cook’s work, the songs are story-based, straight-talking, and sturdy.
“Tangle of Souls” spent two weeks at No. 1 on Alberta’s province-wide community radio network CKUA, and enjoyed substantial airplay worldwide. Its second single “Say Can You See” was the second most-played song of 2020 on Folk Alliance International’s folk radio charts, and won the Folk category in both the 2020 UK Songwriting Contest and the 2020 Great American Song Contest. Scott has been twice nominated for Canadian Folk Music Awards (Emerging Artist in 2013 and English Songwriter of the Year in 2017), was a Kerrville New Folk Finalist in 2018 and 2021, and was Falcon Ridge Folk Festival’s Most Wanted Artist in 2019. 2020’s long break from the road turned out to be an unexpected blessing––he dove into music study online, started up a Patreon account, learned to produce a monthly internet show with his housemates as Scott Cook and the Indoorables, and dedicated ample time to the editing and release of Tangle of Souls.
After a productive year, he’s ready to get back on the road, believing more than ever that songs can change your life, and your life can change the world.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.