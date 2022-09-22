IMG_5988.jpg

A fundraiser for the Reid family is slated for Oct. 1 at the American Legion post in Mound. (Submitted photo)

Melissa and Jim Reid have been riding the metaphorical “Bus of Hope” since 2011 when their daughter Rachel contracted E Coli. and suffered a series of strokes as a result of her kidneys shutting down that left her mentally and physically disabled. Rachel is now 15 and attends Westonka High School. Recently, the Reid family suffered another big bump in the road when Jim was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in May.

In order to help support the family financially, friends of the Reids have organized a fundraiser on Oct. 1 at the Mound American Legion from 5-10 p.m. with a $10 suggested donation. Sloppy joes, chips, and homestyle desserts are all on the menu. There will also be a raffle and silent auction with donations from local individuals and businesses. In addition, Melissa’s brother Chris Castino, a guitarist/vocalist for the Minnesota-based rock jam band The Big Wu, will be providing entertainment.

