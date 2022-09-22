Melissa and Jim Reid have been riding the metaphorical “Bus of Hope” since 2011 when their daughter Rachel contracted E Coli. and suffered a series of strokes as a result of her kidneys shutting down that left her mentally and physically disabled. Rachel is now 15 and attends Westonka High School. Recently, the Reid family suffered another big bump in the road when Jim was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in May.
In order to help support the family financially, friends of the Reids have organized a fundraiser on Oct. 1 at the Mound American Legion from 5-10 p.m. with a $10 suggested donation. Sloppy joes, chips, and homestyle desserts are all on the menu. There will also be a raffle and silent auction with donations from local individuals and businesses. In addition, Melissa’s brother Chris Castino, a guitarist/vocalist for the Minnesota-based rock jam band The Big Wu, will be providing entertainment.
Melissa, a college English teacher, started her blog “Bus of Hope” to chronicle the family’s journey for family and friends after Rachel’s diagnosis. Melissa is the driver of the Bus of Hope, sharing anecdotes and ways that her riders can help along the way.
“Rachel has made significant progress in spite of her medical challenges because Melissa is her fiercest advocate,” said Emily Colestock, a close friend of the family and one of the organizers of the fundraiser. “Rachel uses a wheelchair and has communication difficulties, but she has learned words and ways of communicating.”
Over the last 12 years, Jim has been a main caretaker to Rachel and has changed jobs several times to be available during times Rachel needed him, such as being home after school. According to Colestock, one major challenge for the family since Jim’s diagnosis has been the ability to get Rachel into the family van. Melissa is unable to lift Rachel because of back surgery and Jim is in and out of lifting restrictions. If he is unable to lift Rachel, they have to call someone to come to their house and help with the transfer to their van if they need to go somewhere. Colestock’s son Andrew has helped with lifting Rachel on several occasions.
Trying to coordinate therapies for both Jim and Rachel has also become very difficult. Melissa needs to continue to work and now is concerned about leaving her husband alone or with Rachel as he has had some seizures during treatment. It is always on her mind that her daughter would not be able to help him or call 911 if something were to happen. Family and friends have come to the front of the bus to be there for the Reids by providing meals and spending time with Rachel.
All of the money that is raised from the fundraiser will go toward helping the Reid family with medical bills, loss of income from Jim being unable to work, and helping to make the Reid’s house more handicap accessible. Donations are still needed for the silent auction and raffle fundraiser. Contact Emily Anttila at emilyanttila@gmail.com for more information.
