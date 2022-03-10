A maintenance building and two boats were destroyed early last Saturday morning at North Shore Marina on Lake Minnetonka’s Maxwell Bay in Orono.
According to Long Lake Fire Chief James Van Eyll, the Long Lake Fire Department was called to North Shore Marina, at 3200 block of North Shore Dr., around 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, for a report of a possible house fire.
Orono police also responded to the call, and according to Orono Police Chief Correy Farniok, the Orono PD assisted with traffic control and scene safety.
When crews arrived, they found out it wasn’t a house fire but a maintenance building on fire at the marina.
“During the early morning hours of Saturday March 5th our maintenance building located at our Maxwell Bay location caught fire. At this time, we do not have many details regarding the fire but wanted to share what we know. First and foremost, we are incredibly grateful that no one was hurt during this fire. Though the building has suffered severe damage we once again are so grateful that nobody sustained any injuries from the fire.” the marina stated in a Facebook post. “We are still evaluating the overall damage to the building. At this time, we don’t believe there has been any damage to any boats or structures at the marina outside of the maintenance building. ... One thing we do ask for is that everyone respects our property and stays away from the building.”
Van Eyll said crews were on the scene until at 11:45 a.m. and that fire reached a two alarm level. Multiple tankers needed to be brought to the location because municipal water was not available at the site.
“The structure and contents are a total loss,” Van Eyll said. “The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Hennepin County Investigation Team are still in the process of investigating the fire.”
