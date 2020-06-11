The Buddy Poppy has for nearly 100 years been a way to “honor the dead by helping the living.”
This year, the booth set up by Bill Anderson at the Lunds & Byerlys in Navarre brought in about $2,100 over Memorial Day weekend, more than twice as much as a typical year, said Anderson, who has been involved in the annual drive for 22 years. “We’re lucky to get $1,000,” he said of a typical year.
“We all know what’s going on in the state of Minnesota of course and the United States and the world even. I was trying to put a reason for it, why were people so generous this year?” said Anderson, who said that for the first time since he’s had the booth people were approaching him and donating without being asked. Anderson said the current climate, largely defined by the coronavirus pandemic, has stirred the hearts of people.
People were in “the giving mood,” added Frank Butkowski, manager for the Navarre Lunds & Byerlys, commenting that he’s seen a lot of generosity in the area since the coronavirus pandemic caused so much to come to a halt.
The nylon and tissue paper flowers, pierced through with a green plastic stem, are made by disabled veterans, and donations for the poppies go toward state and national veterans’ rehabilitation and service programs.
Anderson, who is a week away from turning 89 on Flag Day, is a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean campaign and an active member in both the Mound American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
Asked why he keeps returning year after year to set up his booth, Anderson just said, “There’s always a need.” He then recounted how the blindness in his left eye, a disability he was born with, caused him to be turned away by both the Marines and the Navy when he and a few friends went to enlist for Korea and how shortly after that the Army took him on board. Anderson said he’s been continually grateful for that opportunity to serve—and he showed up in his dress uniform, eager to talk after a day of yard work to get that across.
For Butkowski, who said that when he was growing up his father in-law would always stop for the poppies questioned who will come up to take Anderson’s place.
“I look to the future to see where the next generation is going to come from,” he said, noting that usually it has been veterans of Anderson’s age who are organizing events like the Buddy Poppy booth and who make up much of the membership at American legions and the VFW.
