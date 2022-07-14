After having to cancel the event in 2020 and quickly putting together a 2021 event in late August of that year, Buckhorn Days returns to its normal July weekend this year.
Buckhorn Days returns to Nelson Lakeside Park in Long Lake on Saturday, July 23. Festivities start at 1 p.m. and run all the way until dark, when a fireworks show puts a cap on the event.
The annual summer festival, named for the famous Buckhorn restaurant and bar that once stood in downtown Long Lake, will feature a variety of entertainment and activities for people of all ages.
Buckhorn Days starts at 1 p.m. with the annual Lakeside Car Show where owners of classic cars, muscle cars, cool cars/trucks and custom motorcycles will show off their prized vehicles. There will be awards in several different categories including Best in Show, People’s Choice, Best Classic, Best Hot Rod, and Best Original. There is a $10 donation entry fee with the winner earning a trophy.
At 3 p.m., the popular Doggie Dog Race will begin with five difference classes to race in - Open Class: All dogs/breeds can compete; “Little Big Shots” Small Size Class: Up to 12 inches tall; “Lucky Dog” Medium Size Class: Up to 24 inches tall; “Big Hot Dog” Large Size Class: 25 to 48 plus inches tall; and “Senior” Class: All dogs/breeds 10 years and older can compete
There is a $5 donation entry fee with first place getting a cash prize.
In addition to those fun events, Buckhorn Days will also have Live Music from five different bands, a beer tent, food trucks, a kids zone, bean bag toss for cash, disc golf for cash, and many other fun activities.
The Kids Zone will feature a bouncy house and playground while the food truck will be Ofelias Mexican, Lake Minnetonka Bake House and Smokin’ Bonez BBQ.
The live music will kickoff right at 1 p.m. with Brady Perl on the guitar, followed by the Steve Noonan Band at 2 p.m., Doc Hartnett Jazz Combo at 4 p.m., The Rattlers at 6 p.m., and La Caw at 8 p.m.
A short awards ceremony will be at 7:30 p.m. and the festivities will cap with a fireworks show starting at around 9:45 p.m. or dusk.
Buckhorn Days is put on by the Orono Lions Club with all proceeds going to local charities.
