After hitting the pause button on the Borough, a new 62-unit development in Long Lake, the project is moving forward after the Long Lake City Council meeting on Monday, July 12.
The council approved a resolution by a 4-1 vote for approval of Revised Site Development Agreement, Revised TIF Development Agreement, Promissory Note and Mortgage, and Authorization of the Mayor and Administrator to Execute All Necessary Closing Documents for Purchase of City Owned Virginia Avenue Property.
Council member Deirdre Kvale voted against the resolution.
The approved resolution pushed the start date for the project from August to no later then October and allowed for delayed payments on the city owned Virginia Avenue Property.
The city council and Economic Development Authority agreed to accept delayed payments for the Virginia Ave. property to facilitate project going forward at a June 29 meeting.
“This is just the ratification of that process,” City attorney John Thames said. “This necessitate a few changes to a couple open agreements. What we are doing is tying this all up in contemplation of closing tomorrow (July 13).”
Thames continued, “because we are accepting delayed payment for the purchase price, the developer has provided a promissory note to memorialize that and a mortgage that will be recorded against the property to demonstrate our interest and capture our ability to foreclose should we need to.”
According to city administrator Scott Weske, the city will receive $250,000 as a total purchase price for the land. The City received $7,500 at closing (earnest money provided to seller) and will collect the rest via five separate installments of $48,500 (no interest unless there is late payment) payment of which will commence on the fifth day of the eighth month after commencement of construction, whenever that occurs (not later than October).
The agreement states that money would be repayed in full by Dec. 2022.
The reason for initial pause of the project is that an investor with the Borough, LLC, a development entity under common control with Lifestyle Communities, LLC, had to back out for health reasons and they found new investors and those new investors needed time to do their due diligence with the project. Those new investors backed out of the project leaving the developers to look at other financing options for the project, prompting the need for the fourth amendment to the purchase agreement.
The original purchase agreement between the city of Long Lake and the Borough, LLC., was agreed upon on May 5, 2020, amended by the First Amendment on Aug. 18, 2020, amended again by the Second Amendment to Purchase Agreement, on March 16, 2021 , and amended again by the Third Amendment to Purchase Agreement, on June 1, 2021.
