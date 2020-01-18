“We try and expose them to as much as we can.”
Brent Sass, a two-time winner of the 1,100-mile Yukon Quest, was back in his native Excelsior last November to get us locals roused for the inaugural Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby coming to town Feb. 9.
But while Sass detailed weeklong blizzards, Arctic temperatures and going through more than 2,000 doggie booties during training runs, mushers training for the Klondike will take up a different regimen, even if they cleave to a similar method.
A similar method and also, come race day, an expectation of consistency. Part of the Klondike is to carry the basic musher’s gear out on the ice: cable cutter, axe, compass, dog booties (for the grainy snow-ice, not the cold), first aid kit, head lamp, knife, map...
“Even though it’s a 40-mile race, the mushers will be expected to have everything in their sled dog bag like a longer race would,” said Dr. Jackie Piepkorn, head veterinarian for the Klondike. “Chances of them getting into a snow storm and having to hunker down and feed their dogs for days on end in the winter on Lake Minnetonka – that’s not going to happen. But this is good to be consistent like that, to be prepared for any emergency: If they get tangled with another team, how are we going to undo that?”
“A 40-mile race is kind of ambiguous,” said Bethany Hway, who said a race of the Klondike’s distance would appeal to both sprint and distance teams. Hway is founder of the Klondike and herself a musher who comes from a family of mushers (dad Stan Passananti is race marshall for the Klondike).
Like for human races, the distance covered in a sled dog race dictates the dogs’ training. “One method of training but two kinds of regimens,” said Hway.
Sprint dogs, which both Sass and Hway said can reach max speeds of 20 miles per hour over three miles, are trained for those shorter bursts of power, and “they’re going to be more like track athletes,” Hway said.
And like marathoners, a musher starts putting the miles on his dogs early for distance races. Sass said he’ll run his dogs 3,000 miles in preparation for a race like the Yukon. Traveling at speeds in the 10-14 mile an hour range, these dogs can also cover as many as 80 miles in a day.
That high performance training requires a high performance diet.
“These dogs can put down calories!” said Hway, listing off the raw meat, kibble, supplements and lard that go into making a “Husky soup.” Sass said that during race season his dogs can each take up as many as 10,000 calories a day when he puts the mileage on them. Frozen fish – compact sources of both hydration and protein – are treats on the trail.
Fall training begins with a team of up to 16 dogs hooked up to an ATV. It’s ideal practice for mushers vis-a-vis the navigational control it allows and the heavy duty brakes lacking on race sleds. But after training, a team can be a well-oiled machine.
“The nuance in terms of how responsive they are – when they’re trained up they move like a car,” said Hway, who also said there are no reins used in sled dog racing; it’s all voice command.
Hway said the more experienced lead dog at the front of the team sets the example for the younger dogs, who are moved up to point position just behind the lead and learn by feel what the musher’s commands are.
“It’s training by mirroring,” said Hway. Following the lead, younger dogs soon learn that “Gee” is right and “Haw” is left.
And “Hike!” is go, even if its use is usually just an extra touch: at the start, “you don’t have to say anything – they’ll go when you pull your snow hook,” said Hway.
Stopping? That’s a much taller order. The power in a sled dog team can be tremendous, a surprising kinetic burst, unleashed from the compact bodies of its individual dogs.
“Some of them are not that big. You think about it…it’s going to pull a person, but they’re not always that big, and I think what’s really going to surprise people is how much power they have,” said Piepkorn. “And when [the mushers] are helping getting them up to the starting line how they really have to hold those dogs back.”
