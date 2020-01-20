The Orono Lions Club is continuing their winter ice tradition with their 33rd annual Snowball Open on Saturday, Jan. 25. In keeping up with the spirits from last year, the event will be hosted by Birch’s on the Lake.
The Snowball Open tee time is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The morning will kick-off with brunch served at Birch’s at 9 a.m., followed by music from The Delicious Band from 3-6 p.m. and The Rolling Stoners from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The course includes 18-holes of ice golf, an evergreen-lined golf course played with tennis balls. Sponsors will be featured at every tee box with food, beverages and prize giveaways. A new addition this year is a DJ will play music on the 19-hole throughout the event, making it an even more fun atmosphere according to Orono Lions Club President Bradley Hansen.
The event will also feature it’s annual raffle. Last year the raffle sold out of their 300 tickets. This year the Lions Club is making 350 tickets available for purchase at $20 each. The grand prize is $500. Second, third and fourth place is $200 each. Fifth, sixth and seventh place is $100 each.
100 percent of the funds raised from the raffle benefit the the Lion’s Ready Every Day (RED) program, which provides funds for area first and second-graders who achieve their reading goals in February to buy books at their book fair. Students are given a card and when an adult reads to them for 20 minutes a day, they receive a stamp. If a student has all of their days stamped, they will receive a $25 gift card for their book fair. Last year, $2,985 was donated through the RED program.
“People from all around, sponsors, our business owners in the community come and help support it...It’s an all-around great winter community event. It’s our 33rd annual and it’s all volunteers that come out to help,” he said.
According to Hansen, the crowd changes each year depending on weather; however, last year over 500 participants and guests showed their support. This year, the Lions Club is expecting approximately 600 people. The event is a great way to show community support, Hansen adds.
Early bird online registration is open and costs $20. Tickets are $25 at the door. For more information about the Snowball Open, visit oronolions.org or check out the Orono Lions Club Facebook page.
