The body that was recovered from Lake Minnetonka’s Lafayette Bay last week has been identified as 33-year-old Bhumika P. Lisbon.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office filed a search warrant affidavit with the Hennepin County District Court last Friday that stated the agency was able to identify Lisbon through a fingerprint.
The body was reported to authorities about 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, the Hennepin County Water Patrol said.
The Orono Police, Mound Fire Department and the county Water Patrol went to the scene to recover the body from the water.
The sheriff’s office filed the search warrant affidavit to seek court permission to retrieve data from the cellphone that was in Lisbon’s pocket when her body was recovered.
According to the affidavit, a resident living near the recovery location reported hearing screaming outside her residence on the night of Sunday, Oct. 23 but the resident was not aware if the screaming and the Lisbon’s death were related, but made the report.
Lisbon, who was married, was staying at a women’s shelter in Minneapolis, but that shelter told police that she had left the shelter around 5 p.m. on Oct. 23.
The affidavit states that Lisbon was arrested after a domestic incident by Edina Police on Sept. 12. The domestic incident involved Lisbon’s husband.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.