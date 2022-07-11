More than 28 boats participated in Harrisons Bay first annual Boat Parade as lakeshore owners and friends applauded from shore. People of all ages gathered to decorate their boats and cheer while navigating the bay. Six judges were spread out around the bay, judging the registered boats in two categories: Best Decorated and Best Spirit. Judges could not vote for their own family’s boat and judges didn’t know owners of each boat.
And the winners are:
• Best Decorated Award went to No. 1 - Wallace Family Pirate-themed pontoon boat with music playing “There once was a ship…”. In close second place was No. 6 - the Confer Family Independence Day themed pontoon boat. Third place went to No. 20 - the DeMers Family.
• Best Spirit Award went to No. 7 - the Pelstring Family as Kaia played the trumpet the entire way around the bay. A close second place went to No. 3 - the Strong Family with extraordinary high-spiritedness. No. 28 - the Ebert Family, took 3rd place. Honorable mentions for Spirit go to No 6 – the Confer Family, No. 15 – the Penner Family, No. 17 – the Mennens and Nepstads Families. The Riley Family (No. 14) likely had the most populated boat!
Awards are to be mentioned in the next edition newsletter, and the winning family names will be added to a traveling Harrisons Bay canoe paddle. Winners will also be asked to be judges at next years’ Boat Parade.
