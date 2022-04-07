The Orono man that was behind the wheel when his car crashed and killed two people pleaded guilty on Tuesday afternoon.
James Blue, 51, appeared in Hennepin County District Court, agreeing to plead guilty to two counts of criminal vehicular homicide with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dropped four additional charges.
On the night July 24, 2021, Orono Police responded to multiple 911 calls regarding a single car crash on the 3100 block of North Shore Drive in Orono. When they arrived, police found a 2017 Bentley Flying Spur in a wooded area adjacent to North Shore Drive. The car suffered extensive damage, having uprooted a tree that was still on top of it when police arrived.
Two adult males, Mack Motzko and Sam Schuneman, were still in seat belts, trapped inside the car, with Schuneman in the front passenger seat and Motzko in the backseat. Schuneman, 24, and Motzko, 20, were killed in the crash. Motzko was the son of University of Minnesota men’s hockey coach Bob Motzko.
The lab results from Blue, the driver of the vehicle involved in the fatal crash, indicated a blood alcohol content of .175, more than twice the legal limit. Data obtained from the vehicle’s airbag module indicated a speed of 94 - 99 mph seconds prior to the crash.
Blue admitted to Judge Regina Chu that he did shots of tequila and took a THC gummy before speeding out of his driveway and crashing into a grove of trees, killing Motzko and Schuneman.
“The crash itself, it’s my fault,” Blue told Judge Chu. “I made the decision to get into the vehicle. I ended up in the hospital and two men died.”
Robins Kaplan partners Philip Sieff and Robert Bennett, who represent the families of Mack Motzko and Sam Schuneman, issued the following statement: “Today’s guilty plea by Mr. Blue is but the next step in achieving justice for Mack and Sam. While the families are relieved to avoid the trauma of a trial, they remain steadfastly committed to holding Mr. Blue accountable and securing full and complete justice for Mack and Sam. At this time, the families have no further comment.”
