The Gillespie Center invites the community to join in its ‘Rockin the Block’ fundraising event on Saturday, June 18 from 4-8 p.m. Local band The Bad Companions, a Minneapolis-based roots-rock quartet, will play from 5-8 p.m. There will also be hotdogs and hamburgers fresh off the grill, a cash bar, kids activities, and an online silent auction.
“The Gillespie Center partners with people in the community all year long, and we wanted to organize a fun event for all ages since we haven’t been able to gather together a lot due to the pandemic,” said Center Director Mindy Anderson. “The money raised from the event will go towards the Gillespie Center’s ongoing programs and events, operating expenses, and facilities maintenance.”
The Bad Companions will be the main attraction of the night and play a mix of American rock-a-billy, R&B, country, and blues. They have entertained all over the Midwest and the band’s founder Alan Subola is also very well-known. “We selected The Bad Companions because their show is upbeat, fun to dance to, and family friendly,” Anderson said.
The Rockin’ the Block at the Gillespie online silent auction will feature tickets, gift certificates, and goods and services from lake area businesses and attractions. The silent auction will open on Wednesday, June 16 at noon and will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 19. Community members can visit https://www.32auctions.com/gillespiecenter to bid on items.
Along with Gillespie Center volunteers, several community organizations are contributing to the event. Local Girl Scouts will run carnival games for kids and a craft table, and local Boy Scouts will assist with the set up and clean up. The Northwest Tonka Lions will help out with serving food and running the bar. In addition, the city of Mound will be setting up fencing and the Orono Police Reserves will be present at the event.
Tickets for Rockin’ the Block are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time at the Gillespie Center or at the door on the day of the event. There will also be a park and shuttle from Mount Olive Lutheran Church 5218 Bartlett Blvd, Mound.
The Gillespie Center marked its 20-year anniversary in 2021 and serves as a community center providing services, resources, events and activities for seniors and families throughout the Westonka area. The center offers several membership levels and is available for rent for various events. More information can be found at https://mnseniorcenters.org/gillespie-center/.
The Gillespie Center would like to thank the following Rockin’ the Block sponsors: Northwest Tonka Lions, Christians, Inc., Artessa Mound Harbor, Spring Park Pharmacy, Leona Simonett- American Family Insurance, Beise Real Estate, Dock & Lift Inc, CorTrust Bank, Minnesota Lakes Bank, Surfside Bar & Grill, Harbor Wine & Spirits, Light Switch LED Lighting Solutions, and Xcel Energy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.