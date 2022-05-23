Everybody seems to be enjoying the warmer weather in the Long Lake area, including black bears, apparently.
The city of Long Lake sent out an email on Monday notifying residents that some residents reported seeing black bears in the area over the weekend.
The city asked residents to report it to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources if they spot a black bear. Reports can be made through their website at https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/bear/bear-sightings.html.
The DNR does not respond to nuisance complaints through that site. They ask that you call the local Wildlife Manager or Conservation Officer if you require assistance with a nuisance bear. That contact information is also available on the website.
The Orono Police Department also instructed residents to contact the DNR if a bear is spotted.
“As for bears, its not a big deal. They are pretty harmless, just give them space,” Orono Deputy Police Chief Chris Fischer said. “The biggest thing is to not provide a food source and they will move along. That means secure garbage, pull bird feeders and don’t feed deer. If you have livestock, do your best to clean up uneaten food. For dogs left outside, pull the food so there are no leftovers. If people have [a bear] in the area and are scared, just go inside and it will leave. We won’t tranquilize and move the bear. That is a DNR thing and they will let nature take its course. I think it’s very unlikely the DNR will get involved.”
Just last month, there were bear sightings between Watertown and Waconia, southeast of Highway 7 northeast of Goose Lake.
Bears have been spotted throughout the seven-county metropolitan area and places farther south, Andy Tri, bear project leader in the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Forest Wildlife and Populations Research Group, told the Waconia Patriot newspaper.
“We have had intermittent reports of bears from the northwest to southwest portions of the state, in southeastern Minnesota’s driftless area, and basically anywhere north of Highway 94,” Tri said.
Last year, the DNR had reports of a female with cubs in Elm Creek Park Reserve in Maple Grove.
According the DNR, the bears prefer natural foods and are especially attracted to calorie-dense food sources. They have a strong sense of smell, are opportunistic and are easily attracted to foods or food sources provided by humans, including dog food, bird seed and grease on grills. They are also attracted by garbage, fish entrails and fruit.
Taking the initiative to secure or remove things that attract bears will help prevent them from becoming a nuisance. Some things people can do to keep their yards from becoming a bear buffet are:
• Remove bird feeders in the spring. If you persist in feeding birds during the summer, remove seed, suet and hummingbird feeders at night. You can also hang bird feeders from a cable out of a bear’s reach: 10-12 feet off of the ground and 10 feet from any other trees.
• Store your trash can in a secure area, such as a sturdy shed or garage, and put it out on the morning of garbage pickup, not the night before. Alternately, contact your trash hauler service about bear-proof garbage can options.
• Wash garbage cans regularly to reduce odors. Rinse food cans and wrappers before disposal.
• Store meat scraps and fish entrails in the freezer until trash pickup day.
• Limit compost piles to grass, leaves and garden clippings, and turn piles regularly.
• Harvest garden produce as it matures.
• Pick up and remove ripe fruit from trees and surrounding grounds. If your fruit crop is too abundant to clean up, consider protecting your fruit trees with energized fencing.
• Clean grills and store them in a secure location, such as a sturdy shed or garage.
• Keep doors and windows shut when you are not in your home or cabin. Bears have pushed in screen doors and windows to enter cabins to find food sources when people are not around.
More information can be found on the DNR’s Living with Bears webpage and BearWise.org.
