Are you looking for a good Hazy IPA to drink?
If so, the best Hazy IPA is right here in your backyard at Birch’s on the Lake.
Birch’s on the Lake’s Hazy IPA was recently named the best tasting Hazy IPA in the state at the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild’s Minnesota Brewers Cup Competition, a state-wide, blind taste-test competition for Minnesota breweries and brewpubs.
That’s not the only prize that Birch’s brought home from the competition, as its Blonde Ale took second place in its category.
“It is nice to be honored because this is not a popularity contest where people get to vote on their favorite beer, this contest is judged by certified beer judges and done completely blind,” Birch’s on the Lake brewmaster and owner Brennan Greene said. “That way the judges can’t be influenced by which brewery they tend to like, or packaging or anything else other than the flavor of the beer. Birch’s has always tried to make the best tasting beer possible, and these awards are a great verification that we know what we are doing. Many people think beer is secondary for Birch’s, or don’t even realize that we have a brewery, but these awards show that we can compete with any brewery in the state and come out on top.”
Greene said the Hazy IPA has been on tap since 2019 and is brewed with Golden Promise Barley, oats, wheat, Simcoe hops, Citra hops, Mosaic hops and El Dorado hops.
“It has a very juicy and floral flavor, very low bitterness - especially for an IPA - and it has a nice glowing haze to it,” he said.
The Birch’s Blonde Ale has been on tap since 2018.
“The blonde ale is light golden ale brewed with exclusively Golden Promise Barley and a Norwegian Kviek yeast,” Green said. “Very drinkable.”
The Brewers Cup Competition had over 450 beers entered from over 90 breweries and brewpubs in the state. Beers were organized into 23 categories based on beer style. The submissions were judged blind based on how well each submission represented the standards of its style. The top three in each style category, along with the top three overall, were announced at an industry-only awards ceremony on the evening of Thursday, April 20.
“We have always tried to make the best tasting beer we can using the very best ingredients and serving it very close to the source, as fresh beer is always best,” Green said. “Both of our winning beers feature almost all Simpson’s Golden Promise barley, which is certainly more expensive than the standard barley most breweries use, but well worth it for its amazing flavor contribution to many of our beers.”
All of Birch’s on the Lake beers, including the Hazy IPA and the Blonde Ale can be tried at Birch’s on the Lake, which is open seven days a week starting at 11 a.m. for lunch, brunch and dinner located at 1310 West Wayzata Blvd., in Long Lake.
Birch’s on the Lake opened in 2015 in the former Billy’s Lighthouse space overlooking Long Lake.
“We do not distribute our beer, instead we keep it in house to monitor it closely to make sure it is always in peak condition when it hits your glass,” Greene said. “We are not trying to grow as quickly as possible and make as much money as we can, we are simply motivated to make the best tasting beer we can. This is why Birch’s on the Lake will always be the only place you will find Birch’s beer. Most people don’t realize we are only 15 minutes west of Minneapolis. Our large deck overlooking the lake is the place to be to make the most of our short Minnesota summer weather. We hope to see you soon.”
