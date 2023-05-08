birchs.JPG

Brewmaster Brennan Greene (left) and Brewer Grant Aldrich earned a first place award and a second place award at the Minnesota Brewers Cup Competition, a state-wide, blind taste-test competition for Minnesota breweries and brewpubs. (Submitted photos)

Are you looking for a good Hazy IPA to drink?

If so, the best Hazy IPA is right here in your backyard at Birch’s on the Lake.

