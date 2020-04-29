BY KAYLA CULVER
The Big Island Lake Projects is moving along as the Orono city council approved a bid for the project during their virtual council meeting on Tuesday, April 14.
The bid included the base bid, which is improvements made to the trails; and alternative bids for the restroom, picnic shelter and picnic tables. The city council approved Blackstone Contracting for the base bid and one alternative bid due to the higher total project cost. According to Orono City Engineer and Public Works Director Adam Edwards, the total cost of the trail improvements, the restroom, picnic shelter and tables is $398,490, which falls below the estimate for the project. When the construction is combined with the in-house work from the city and the design costs, archaeology and construction management, the total cost for the overall project is $474,764.
Initially the city had committed to funding $80,000 from the park fund with the recently established nonprofit Big Island Legacy, who is working to raise an additional $120,000. Currently. the foundation has raised approximately $68,000. The city was also awarded a $200,000 matching grant from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The city’s engineering firm, Bolten & Menk, have donated $10,000 of in-kind time for the project.
“We did have initially $410,000 identified for the project. As you can see, there’s already a shortfall there between the cost and the allocated funding; however, to date the 501(c)3, the Big Island Legacy, has not been able to raise all the money they hoped [for],” Edwards said to the council.
Edwards then presented three courses of action the city council could take. Council could award the entire bid for the overall project, approve the base bid and one or two of the alternate groups or to only award the improvements for the trails.
The council voted 4-1 to approve the base bid and construction of the restroom. Going off of the current funds raised, the city would need to increase their contribution to $131,531.
According to Big Island Legacy chairman Peter Lanpher, the foundation is still working to raise their portion of the funds while supporting the council’s decision.
“As far as we are concerned, the toilet is the most important and the utmost practical to have out at Big Island, and history has shown that. In the past, when toilets were destroyed and vandalized at Big Island, people stopped coming out there. If you don’t have a toilet out there, you’re certainly not encouraging the function of this park,” he said.
Edwards adds just because the council approved the bid does not mean the foundation doesn’t have time to work to reach their fundraising goal. As the foundation raises more money, the city will be able to utilize the DNR’s matching funds up to the awarded $200,000.
Construction for the project is expected to take place June through October 2020.
