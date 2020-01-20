Ahead of a potential split in the United Methodist Church over attitudes toward homosexuality, Bethel United Methodist in Mound chose to preemptively reaffirm itself as a church open to all.
“Even if the rest of the world does their thing, it has been a blessing for Bethel’s faith journey to say, ‘This is who we are,’” said Pastor Jim Beard.
Bethel became a certified reconciling congregation in December, following a months-long process that was set in motion after a surprise decision last February by the UMC to tighten restrictions on gay clergy and same-sex marriage within its churches.
The UMC then announced Jan. 3 that delegates to it May 5-15 General Conference in Minneapolis will vote on whether the church will divide into two or more denominations, part of an “exit plan” strategy resulting from that February special session.
Delegates to that session had decided by a narrow margin (52 percent to 48 percent) to increase penalties for clergy who flouted the ban and to affirm in its doctrinal code, the Book of Discipline, that “The practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching.”
The UMC is at an “impasse” over the issue, reads in part the nine-page protocol for separation that was approved Dec. 17. Separation isn’t guaranteed until delegates vote on it at the conference.
If a schism occurs, local churches around the world, like Bethel, will have to decide whether they will adhere to the “traditionalist” strain, which will maintain the church ban on same-sex marriage and gay clergy, or follow the church as it opens itself to the LGBT population.
“In reality, there are two decisions that need to be made. The first is, ‘Do we support the proposal for the denomination to split into two?’ If so, then the question is, ‘Which denomination will we be a part of?’” said Michael Baker, pastor for both Church in the Maples in Norwood Young America and Arlington United Methodist.
UMC’s decision last year was for many churches unexpected, said Beard. “The word out there” prior to the vote, he said, was to move in a more progressive and inclusive direction, but instead “It swung to a far more conservative stance with stricter penalties.”
“It woke us up, quite frankly,” said Liz Friday, who chairs Bethel’s church council and who led Bethel in its reaffirmation of inclusivity.
Since the February vote last year, Bethel has become a reconciling congregation after a survey of its members found that 85 percent of the congregation strongly favored a more inclusive church.
“It’s healthy for our spiritual journey to think about what you believe and what you stand for and how to be true to God, and this is our way of saying yes, this is what we believe and stand for - and are actually making public,” said Beard.
The issue of homosexuality within the UMC has been debated for nearly half a century, ever since language on homosexuality was first included in the Book of Discipline in 1972, just four years after the United Methodist Church formed from the two main Methodist churches of that time.
“We’re not living together well,” said Beard of the current tension. Beard said a decoupling of the traditional and progressive strains within the church is inevitable and what remains is how to do so amicably.
“Not only at the local church level, but also at the world church level, there is a United Methodist ethos that is to approach this with as much grace as possible. We’re aware that even though 85 percent are in favor of this, there’s still maybe 15 percent who aren’t,” said Beard. “We want to have opportunity to hear and be in relationship. We strive to not want to explode and be mean and have hurtful words and cause harm to other people while we wrestle with what is God’s will in all of this.”
At its annual assembly last summer, the Minnesota conference of UMC churches, which represents some 360 congregations, chose to stand behind a more progressive UMC come May, with 85 percent of its own delegates in favor of LGBT inclusivity.
Attitudes toward homosexuality have shifted enormously in just the past decade. Minnesota began issuing same-sex marriage licenses in 2013, and the U.S. Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationally in 2015.
Another of the largest Protestant denominations, the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA), voted in 2009 at its Churchwide Assembly, also held in Minneapolis, to open its ministry to openly gay clergy.
“We need to get past this if we want to be a church that’s relevant,” said Beard, who commented that the 1956 UMC General Conference that granted full rights to women clergy was also held in Minneapolis.
Data from the Pew Research Center show that organized religion has for some time been in decline, especially among younger generations and with mainline Protestant denominations like the UMC and ELCA suffering the worst from this exodus.
“If they don’t approve it, either from the grass roots or from the higher-ups, they will have to – and will, I know they will – go back and come up with another plan,” said Beard. “This will not continue to spin anymore. We’ve been wrestling with it, and for some people it’s been far too long already.”
