A warm blanket, hat and mittens, bug spray and Vitamin D were among the “Welcome to Minnesota: gifts that the Bethel congregation gave Vanessa Kambi to help her adjust to life in Minnesota. (Submitted photos)
Bethel hosted a “Welcome to Minnesota” potluck for Vanessa Kambi when she first arrived in August and invited members of the congregation, as well as the Project AgGrad committee. (Submitted photos)
Bethel United Methodist Church of Mound is expanding its ministry internationally through its participation in Project AgGrad, a joint effort of the Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church and the University of Minnesota (U of M) to address world hunger.
Project AgGrad’s mission is to seek out the brightest and most ambitious students from the developing world, where many suffer from chronic food insecurity, and offer these young scholars a free graduate-level education in production agriculture at the University of Minnesota. After graduation, scholars return home and devote their lives and careers to fighting hunger through teaching, research, mentoring other students, and community outreach to farmers in their homeland.
In August, Bethel welcomed Vanessa Kambi, a native of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), to Minnesota. Kambi is Project AgGrad’s ninth student since it was established in 1983. Kambi completed her undergraduate degree in Zimbabwe in agri-business and became connected with Project AgGrad through the African Leadership Academy in South Africa. Over the next two years, she will complete her master’s degree in applied plant sciences with a focus on marketing and communications at the U of M.
According to Kambi, agriculture is a very competitive field in the Congo, and she hopes to set herself apart by earning her master’s degree. In particular, she wants to focus on marketing, market analysis, and management, because the majority of people in her home country are focusing on agronomy and biochemistry.
In her undergraduate program, Kambi worked on a project related to food waste management that involved buying fruits and vegetables from local farmers, drying and processing them into power, and selling them to families. For her master’s thesis, Kambi intends to do research on potato seeds.
“Potatoes are the most-grown crop in my providence [of the DRC],” said Kambi. “Farmers plant bulbs and often they are already infected with diseases so production ends up being low. With seeds, they can’t be infected, it just depends on the soil and the season being right.”
Kambi hopes that she will be able to return to the Congo for her research so she can work directly with farmers. Her focus will be on measuring farmers’ reactions to using seeds instead of bulbs. “It’s all about marketing it the right way,” she explained.
As Kambi’s host church, Bethel will offer a welcoming community for Kambi and show her around the state, along with providing essentials such as winter gear. Liz Friday is a parishioner at Bethel who helped to coordinate Bethel’s Project AgGrad ministry and hosted Kambi in her home when she first arrived.
“Our church learned about Project AgGrad through the Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church website,” said Friday. “We have been donating our Christmas and Easter offerings to the program and this spring, when the conference needed a host church, we volunteered.”
While it’s not a requirement for Project AgGrad students to be Christian, spiritual life is important to Kambi. She was raised in a Christian family and is interested in Bethel’s mission work.
Kambi says that the first few weeks in Minnesota were hard, but everyone has been very welcoming. One challenge for her has been adapting to a new diet, as she isn’t a fan of trying new foods. She is also a little nervous about winter.
“I’ve seen snow in Colorado before, but this will be my first experience with the cold,” she said.
After she completes her master’s degree, Kambi hopes to become a professor in Uganda.
“I’m looking forward to learning and earning my degree so I can lecture at the universities back home,” said Kambi. “It’s my goal to find solutions for the challenges that I’ve been facing with local farmers.”
