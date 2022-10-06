Bethel United Methodist Church of Mound is expanding its ministry internationally through its participation in Project AgGrad, a joint effort of the Minnesota Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church and the University of Minnesota (U of M) to address world hunger.

Project AgGrad’s mission is to seek out the brightest and most ambitious students from the developing world, where many suffer from chronic food insecurity, and offer these young scholars a free graduate-level education in production agriculture at the University of Minnesota. After graduation, scholars return home and devote their lives and careers to fighting hunger through teaching, research, mentoring other students, and community outreach to farmers in their homeland.

