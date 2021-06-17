Bederwood Sports Field in Orono is open for play.
The Orono Parks Commission held a grand opening for Bederwood Sports Field, a nine-acre park, located at 55 Stubbs Bay Road South, on June 4 with a short ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by a ‘friendly’ soccer match featuring Orono Westonka Soccer Club, and PK, the Minnesota United mascot.
According to Brian Roth of the Orono Parks Commission, the event was attended by 75 people include Orono Mayor Denny Walsh, and Orono council members Victoria Seals, and Richard Crosby.
“With the temp in the mid-90’s, the hit of the event was the ice cream truck, sponsored by City of Orono,” Roth said.
The $445,000 project was approved by the Orono City Council in August 2019 and included a $136,275 grant from the Hennepin County Youth Sports Facility program. The remainder came from the Orono Park Dedication Fund, Roth said.
The scope of the project included major excavation to level the slope of an unused part of the park, well restoration and installation of field irrigation, construction of the soccer field, and construction of a new paved parking lot. The new parking lot is also used as a trailhead for the Luce Line Trail.
The design of the park was done by Bolton and Menk, Inc. with Sunram Construction doing the work and TL Stevens Well Drilling doing the well work. Former Orono Parks Supervisor Jason Goehring worked on the turf.
Orono Westonka Youth Soccer, Orono Youth Lacrosse and Orono Youth Football will be the main occupants of the new field.
