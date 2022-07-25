Due to a sewer main break and gas line damage, the swim beach in the City of Minnetonka Beach was closed recently.
Late Tuesday, July 19, Hennepin County informed the city that the beach can reopen after they tested the waters.
“Hennepin County just notified City Hall that the Minnetonka Beach Swim Beach can be reopened immediately,” the city said in an email to residents Tuesday evening. “The water tested yesterday meets the EPA’s recommended water quality standards. The Swim Beach will be open for swimming until further notice.”
Residents of Minnetonka Beach were notified that the swim beach was closed via email on Sunday of the sewer main break.
“Due to a sewer main break this morning, some material may have gone into Lafayette Bay. The break occurred near Lake Road and Shoreline Drive. Any dock slip holders in the area should not swim at their docks today,” the email stated.
Minnetonka Beach Public Works worked all day on Sunday with pump trucks to repair the sewer main.
On Monday, residents were informed they were still working to repair the sewer main break, but in addition to that, they had some gas line damage.
“The sewer main continues to be repaired at County Road 15 and Lake Road,” the Monday email stated. “Additionally, a gas line was damaged in the process of repairing the sewer line. The gas company is repairing their line now so gas should be restored tonight. Because of the gas line break, Eastbound County Road 15 is closed at 19. Westbound traffic is being rerouted from 15 at St. Martin’s Church to Westwood past City Hall to Crystal Bay Road.”
