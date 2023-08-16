The Harrison’s Bay Association is casting a wide net for support in its crusade against invasive carp. On Aug. 26 from 2-5 p.m., HBA will host CarpFest, a charity concert featuring local bands The Abiders and Six Feet Apart, with the goal of collecting $20,000 to harvest carp in Lake Minnetonka.

The concert can be enjoyed by boat or from land at Centerview Beach. HBA members will be coming around and distributing foam keychains in the shape of a bobber with QR codes that link to a donation page.

  
