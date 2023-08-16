In order to bait the carp, the MAISRC researchers set up automatic feeders in the bay. The feeders are paired with a cellular modem that connects to a website. Researchers are able to remotely play the sound and allot a certain amount of bait from a five-gallon bucket with a hole cut in the bottom.(Submitted photos)
Two Mikes is a company that is creating natural fertilizer sourced responsibly from invasive carp species that are damaging Minnesota waterways. The company is creating a private label for HBA and turning an unwanted resource into a useful commodity. (Submitted photos)
The Harrison’s Bay Association is casting a wide net for support in its crusade against invasive carp. On Aug. 26 from 2-5 p.m., HBA will host CarpFest, a charity concert featuring local bands The Abiders and Six Feet Apart, with the goal of collecting $20,000 to harvest carp in Lake Minnetonka.
The concert can be enjoyed by boat or from land at Centerview Beach. HBA members will be coming around and distributing foam keychains in the shape of a bobber with QR codes that link to a donation page.
